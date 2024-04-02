What was the Jurassic World Dominion box office collection? Details explored

The 2022 film Jurassic World Dominion was a huge success at the box office making over $1.671 worldwide, according to Jurassic Park Wiki. The film made $229 million in profit, making it the sixth most profitable blockbuster of 2022 despite receiving mixed reviews.

The $265 million film is a follow-up to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, except in this film, humans and dinosaurs co-exist. Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow and its screenplay was co-written by Emily Carmichael. The movie introduced DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie as the new stars with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles from the previous film.

What is the breakdown of Jurassic World Dominion's box office collection by country?

The plot of Colin Trevorrow's film follows a post-Isla Nublar world where dinosaurs and humans co-exist. Reportedly, one of the slowest movies to accomplish this goal, Jurassic World Dominion took over four months to reach the $1 billion mark.

This breakdown, according to Deadline and Box Office Mojo, shows how Jurassic World Dominion performed at the box office in different regions:

Domestic:

Opening: $145,075,625

Gross: $376,851,080

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

United Kingdom:

Opening: $14,928,236

Gross: $42,986,635

France:

Opening: $8,580,007

Gross: $29,342,326

Germany:

Opening: $6,104,284

Gross: $24,868,412

Spain:

Opening: $4,919,353

Gross: $18,927,350

Italy:

Opening: $3,414,545

Gross: $8,704,766

Latin America

Mexico:

Opening: $18,127,000

Gross: $43,013,205

Brazil:

Opening: $4,316,000

Gross: $15,431,266

Argentina:

Opening: $2,776,000

Gross: $11,794,702

Colombia:

Opening: $1,628,141

Gross: $6,154,595

Chile:

Opening: $1,616,000

Gross: $5,604,406

Asia Pacific

Japan:

Opening: $7,045,967

Gross: $46,758,813

Australia:

Opening: $8,540,281

Gross: $24,904,932

South Korea:

Opening: $7,912,294

Gross: $23,907,775

China

Opening: $52,982,000

Gross: $152.8 million

The movie's success was ascribed to its appeal on a global scale as it made $376 million at the domestic box office and $624 million abroad.

In terms of box office ticket sales, Jurassic World Dominion did not perform better than its predecessors. It was unable to surpass the $1.6 billion in sales from Jurassic World and the $1.3 billion from Fallen Kingdom.

How does Jurassic World Dominion's box office collection compare to previous Jurassic Park movies?

The movie takes place in a world where humans and dinosaurs live in harmony, four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom.

In its first domestic box office opening, it brought in $145,075,625. Rotten Tomatoes gives Jurassic World Dominion a 29% approval rating, while Metacritic gives it a 38 out of 100 rating.

What is the estimated budget for Jurassic World Dominion?

The film is among the most expensive in history due to its $328.6 million production budget. Together, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Dominion cost $844.7 million, making them some of the most pricey films ever produced.

Fallen Kingdom, at $432 million, is one of the costliest movies ever made, only surpassed in price by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. These films were produced at a high cost and Fallen Kingdom's budget was almost three times higher than what was anticipated.

There was also a noticeable gender pay gap among the staff, with women earning less than men, and a peak crew count of 454 for Fallen Kingdom. In the Jurassic World franchise, Bryce Dallas Howard talked about the salary difference between her and Chris Pratt, in an interview with Insider.

After it was discovered that Howard was paid substantially less than Pratt, the $2 million salary difference, that was initially reported, was much larger. In spin-off Jurassic World projects, Chris Pratt pushed for equal pay for both actors, making sure they received the same salary for video games and theme parks.

A major turning point in the Jurassic Park franchise, the movie's financial success cedes it a spot among the highest-grossing movies of 2022.