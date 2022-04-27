What is known about Jake Lockley, aka Moon Knight's third personality? Comic origins and MCU expectations explored

With Moon Knight coming to an end, fans are getting indications of seeing a third personality residing in the system alongside Marc and Steven. We have seen two personalities of the hero in the show, but what if there's someone else sharing the same body?

The show's third episode sees a violent display where some Egyptians are being killed, and Marc is standing near the bodies holding a knife. However, he didn't take responsibility for the murders, and neither did Steven. This was the first time the eagle-eyed audience hinted at a third persona's presence. The second incident that uplifted their excitement was when Marc and Steven came together in a mental institution and encountered a screaming sarcophagus.

Stephanie Ramirez @SweetnShy13

I really thought this scene was Jake Lockley but it turned out to be something WAYYYY more heartbreaking #MoonKnight Episode 5 Spoilers!!!I really thought this scene was Jake Lockley but it turned out to be something WAYYYY more heartbreaking #MoonKnight Episode 5 Spoilers!!!........I really thought this scene was Jake Lockley but it turned out to be something WAYYYY more heartbreaking 💔 https://t.co/UlmcIIuTMj

As per the sources, Isaac Oscar talking about the third personality showing up in the TV series, revealed:

"It's definitely things are pointing towards the idea that it's not just Steven and Marc in that system, that there's possibly others. Yeah, that's something that we discussed."

june ♡ moon knight ˎˊ˗ @biwhore_

this was jake lockley, right? he has a different accent and his actions don’t seem like marc #MoonKnight spoilers !!this was jake lockley, right? he has a different accent and his actions don’t seem like marc #MoonKnight spoilers !!---this was jake lockley, right? he has a different accent and his actions don’t seem like marc https://t.co/CfagSna8zq

Exploring the comic origins of Moon Knight's third personality, aka Jake Lockley

As a child, Marc Spector took on Steven's personality to protect himself from getting traumatized after his younger brother's death. Marc created Steven to escape the abuse from his alcoholic mother. Later, Steven gave homage to a third persona, Jake Lockley, in the same body.

Jake is a New York-based cab driver who has a deep connection with the underworld in the comics. He can quickly get information that would be helpful for Marc. Fans can expect Jake to show up in the upcoming episode as a cabbie who comes along with Steven to Marc and Layla's residence in London.

The possibility is that Jake could be the most violent of them all since he was the one who killed all those men in Egypt.

Moon Knight's Jake is a cab driver in comics (Image via Marvel)

Steven is an intellectual guy who can solve challenging situations alone in the comics. However, in the MCU adaptation, the character is portrayed as an anxious man who always needs help from Marc.

Similarly, MCU can present Jake Lockley differently. Besides showing him as a guy who can blend into any situation, the show might also present him as a stone-cold killer. It would be interesting to see what the show has in store for the fans.

