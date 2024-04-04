X-Men '97: Exploring the age rating and notable scenes 

X-Men '97 was released in 2024, carrying on the stories of the beloved titular mutants. The animated series, written by Beau DeMayo and produced by Marvel Studios, follows the X-Men as they fight to defend the world in the face of constant hardship and fresh obstacles. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future."

The show has a TV-14 rating, meaning that it may not be ideal for those below the age of 14. A parental advisory indicates that the plot and actions include discrimination, extreme battles, and some curse words.

Is X-Men '97 for kids? Age rating explored

The series is not a kid-specific show and is intended for a relatively mature audience. This means that it may contain suggestive dialogue, coarse language, or violence.

The official advisory reads:

"This program contains material that most parents would find unsuitable for children under 14 years of age.”

It deals with some mature and hard-hitting themes compared to the original 1992 show, which was rated TV-Y7.

Why is there a parental advisory for X-Men '97?

The parental advisory for X-Men '97 covers themes of discrimination for mutants and characters with superpowers that can cause destruction and death, depicted through the lens of more cartoonish violence.

The series reveals the problems mutants have to deal with in a society that ignores and hates them. Furthermore, the show is full of battles and conflicts that emphasize the impacts of applying supernatural powers in a place populated by people who have a very limited understanding of them.

Such themes can be difficult to comprehend for those below the recommended age group of 14.

Scenes explored in X-Men '97: What led to its TV-14 rating?

One of the most important aspects that has contributed to the TV-14 rating is the representation of discrimination directed at mutants. It touches on ideas of intolerance, fear, and injustice, presenting the plight of mutants who have been mistreated in a society that sees them as somewhat foreign.

The show emphasizes the effects of being unusual and the struggles of embracing an existence that easily misuses and fears those with superpowers. Aside from this, it displays highly charged actions and clashes that involve superhuman powers.

For example, Cyclops uses his optic blasts strategically and creatively, which proves that a character can be both powerful and complex. Storm's abilities are visually arresting, making her a powerful being in many scenes. The show also has characters getting shot and hurt, as well as includes depictions of injuries.

All of the above factors contribute to the TV-14 rating.

Furthermore, the dialogue in X-Men '97 is more suggestive and mature than the original animated series. While this language allows for an in-depth exploration of themes without having to censor language or steer clear from the darker topics, it is also not always appropriate for those below the age of 14.

