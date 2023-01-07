Who is Chris Evans’ girlfriend? Captain American star confirm ties with Alba Baptista

With the recent news of Chris Evans confirming his relationship with Alba Baptista, the Captain America actor is now officially off the dating market. In fact, Evans met her a year ago and has been quietly dating Baptista the entire time.

Back in July 2022, Chris Evans told Shondaland that he was single and looking for the right partner to begin a relationship with. He said that he was "laser-focused on finding a partner." However, in November, People Magazine revealed who his girlfriend was. Following which, Evans himself has confirmed who the woman in his life is.

Chris Evans’ girlfriend's debut performance in the film Miami earned her the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné

As the saying goes, "When it is reported that a celebrity is in a relationship, it is only a matter of time before they go Instagram official." Guess what! Evans has done exactly that.

On January 6, 2023, the world witnessed Chris Evans upload an Instagram story that included a collage of eight adorable videos of him and Netflix’s Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista scaring each other throughout the year. However, the video also confirmed the relationship between the two actors.

Besides People Magazine, Elle Magazine also reported that the actors are intensely committed and that their relationship is serious right now.

For those unaware, Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actress who began her career when she was 16 years old. However, her breakthrough performance came with her role as Ava in Netflix’s Warrior Nun, which came out on July 2, 2020. Two years later, she was once again seen reprising her role in the show's second season.

Born on July 10, 1997, she began her career by starring in a short film called Miami (2014), which earned her the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné. Later on, Baptista enriched her acting oeuvre by appearing in the Portuguese series A Criação (2017) and the telenovelas A Impostora (2016-17) and Jogo Duplo (2017-18).

Following her success in the Portuguese TV shows, she starred in several popular films over the years, which includes Edgar Pêra's Caminhos Magnétykos (2018), Ivo Ferreira's Equinócio (2018), Gonçalo Waddington 2019 flick Patrick, Marco Pontecorvo's Fatima (2020), and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022), among many others.

Chris Evans is set to star in three movies in 2023

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in Red One

Chris Evans fans thinking about the actor's upcoming movies would be happy to know that he is reportedly set to appear in at least three movies in 2023. One of them is Pain Hustlers, which will see Evans star alongside British actress Emily Blunt.

Following this, the actor will appear in Ghosted, co-starring with Ana de Armas. Finally, he would end his 2023 on a Holiday note with the movie Red One, which will also feature Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

