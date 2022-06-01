3 Things Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson must do in WWE before he retires

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was the face of WWE during the Attitude Era. The ten-time world champion has racked up a list of achievements rivaled by few in the company's history. A Triple Crown Champion and multi-time WrestleMania main eventer, The Great One has done almost everything in the business.

Few personal or professional accomplishments have eluded Johnson over his illustrious stint in the industry. With age inevitably taking a toll on his body and his Hollywood career as busy as ever, The Brahma Bull has a handful of precious appearances left as an in-ring competitor. The WWE Universe would be thrilled to witness these moments used to bring an all-time great career to a fitting end.

Here are three things The Rock must do in WWE before he hangs up his boots for good:

#3: The Rock must interact with Ava Raine in WWE before he retires

Pop Crave @PopCrave The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson has officially announced her WWE wrestler name, Ava Raine. The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson has officially announced her WWE wrestler name, Ava Raine. https://t.co/ievN0ZZdZZ

WWE recently revealed that Simone Johnson, The Rock's first-born daughter, will go by the ring name Ava Raine. By all indications, the first fourth-generation superstar in the company's history is set to debut sooner rather than later. Her heritage is likely to be heavily referenced, as it was during her father's early days.

One of the most heartwarming moments of The Brahma Bull's early career was sharing the ring with Rocky Johnson at WrestleMania 13. Although he would later carve out his own legacy, that moment with his father was crucial for his career.

A similar passing-of-the-torch segment to a new generation of Johnson's would help bring The Great One's story full circle.

#2: The Rock must return to face Roman Reigns in WWE

The Great One and Tribal Chief are on a collision course. The 10-time WWE world champion has had an iconic career

Another member of The Rock's family who would benefit from a passing the torch moment is current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has faced most of the top active superstars in the company during his ongoing historic world title reign. However, the biggest potential opponent he could face going forward is The Great One, with whom he shares many parallels.

With the two megastars sharing the Anoa'i family lineage and having been the company's face, a contest between them is a dream match for many. Since Johnson's Hollywood schedule for early 2023 is reportedly clear, WrestleMania 39 seems like the perfect stage for this family-driven dream feud to finally dazzle the millions.

#1: The Rock must take his rightful place in the WWE Hall Of Fame

Along the way, The Brahma Bull has racked up several accolades, including being the only man to defeat Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and John Cena at the Showcase of Immortals. He is a sure-fire future entrant into the Hall of Fame.

A potential return at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood may be the perfect opportunity to bestow this honor upon the greatest WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood megastar of all time.

