Positive update on The Rock’s potential WWE return for WrestleMania 39

It looks like The Rock has cleared up his schedule for early 2023.

One of the most teased and fantasized matches as of recent is the possible collision between The People's Champ and The Tribal Chief. It has also been reported that although both men are interested in the feud, Dwayne's Hollywood schedule is getting in the way. However, it seems like this won't be the case for long.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer noted that the former Fast and Furious star's schedule is clear for the first quarter of 2023. Based off of WWE's usual events calendar, this could be in line to build up a feud at WrestleMania 39.

Dwayne Johnson teased the match in an episode of Young Rock. There, a young Roman Reigns wanted to wrestle his cousin, The Rock. Dwayne responded, "No, the world is not ready! A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania." Reigns added fuel to these rumors as well by calling out The Great One on The House Show.

Paul Heyman on The Rock facing Roman Reigns

With the dream match remaining a possibility, Paul Heyman had some strong words for the Hollywood actor.

The Tribal Chief's special counsel expressed his thoughts on the possible clash between the cousins. In an interview, he stated that Dwayne would be smashed and embarrassed by his cousin, calling the match box-office worthy.

If Dwayne Johnson wants to be embarrassed and humiliated and smashed in front of the entire world against Roman Reigns, he's welcome against The Tribal Chief. My goodness, what a box office that would be! Imagine the box office that could be driven by Roman Reigns versus Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in which you get to see The Tribal Chief smash The Rock."

Time can only tell whether this highly teased matchup will happen or not.

