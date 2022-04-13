"The world's not ready": Huge first-time-ever match teased for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 38 saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Now, an even bigger first-time-ever match has been teased between The Tribal Chief and WWE legend The Rock.

In the latest episode of Young Rock, there is a scene where The Brahma Bull and his family are watching wrestling on their television set. A young Roman Reigns (Joe Anoa'i) jumps on The Rock and asks to wrestle him. However, The Great One responds by saying:

"No, the world's not ready. A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. https://t.co/tbaIPd7lyC

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is rumored to take place at WrestleMania 39

Ever since Roman Reigns debuted The Tribal Chief persona, the biggest dream match that fans have been wanting to see is him facing his cousin and WWE legend The Rock.

However, the plans have been getting delayed due to multiple reasons. As per reports, WWE is currently planning to have this huge match at next year's WrestleMania, which will take place in Hollywood.

Dave Meltzer reported that The Rock wants this match as well, but WWE is aware that his other commitments might come in the way. However, that is the bout currently in the plans for the main event of WrestleMania 39.

"So the situation with The Rock is exactly what you’d think. The belief is that Rock wants to do it. They believe that is probably main event, but they are all very aware that there are things that could get in the way and that might not happen, but the working idea is Roman Reigns against Rock for L.A. But, it is not etched in stone by any means. That’s been the plan for months, and months, and months, and nothing has changed. They’re of the opinion that he won’t back out and he really wants it, because time is running out on him," said Dave Meltzer.

The Tribal Chief gimmick has indeed been larger than life and Reigns has done an amazing job in portraying the same. Fans really want to see him go one-on-one against The Rock, in what would be the perfect retirement match for the WWE legend as well.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on a potential WrestleMania 39 match between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

