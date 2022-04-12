WWE RAW Results: WWE official challenges top champion; WrestleMania rematch announced - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 11th, 2022)

RAW kicked off after a recap of Cody Rhodes' promo from last week and The Miz came out to greet us in the ring. He called Cody out to join him in the ring for Miz TV and immediately started making fun of the returned WWE Superstar.

Cody fired back and called The Miz an obnoxious carny before mentioning that he was back in the company to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Miz said Cody's chances in their match tonight looked slim before trying to attack him.

Cody dodged The A-Lister's attack and tossed him onto the mat before the latter retreated backstage.

WWE RAW Results (April 11th, 2022): Veer Mahaan vs. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik got some hits in early on but Veer no-sold all of the moves. Mahaan wiped Dom out and the match went outside where Veer took a dropkick. Dom tried for a crossbody but Veer caught him and tossed him into the barricades.

Veer hit a big lariat outside the ring and brought Dom back inside the ring before hitting another one. Veer followed up with a jumping seated senton and locked in the cervical clutch to get the win.

Result: Veer Mahaan def. Dominik Mysterio

Veer kept the hold locked in and a group of officials had to break it up before Dominik was carried away in a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Grade: C

Backstage on RAW, we saw AJ Styles attacking Damian Priest and the two had to be separated by a bunch of officials.

AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest on RAW

Damian Priest was sent outside early on before AJ Styles got a knee strike and a diving forearm off the apron. AJ went back in and hit another dive over the ropes to the outside, taking Priest down before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, AJ was still in control and got a big clothesline in the corner before getting the near fall off an inverted DDT. Priest got some big kicks and took AJ down before Styles came back with a Pele Kick.

Styles tried for the Phenomenal Forearm but Damian swatted him out of the air. Damian then kneeled in the middle of the ring as the lights went out and the match came to an abrupt end.

Result: DNF

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz on RAW

Seth Rollins came out to watch the match and The Miz tried to get the upper hand off the early distraction but was denied. Rhodes countered an early Skull Crushing Finale before getting a vertical suplex.

The Miz locked in a chinlock before Cody broke out and was tossed outside the ring. Back after another break on RAW, The Miz locked in a Figure Four leglock but Cody reversed it.

WWE @WWE



@CodyRhodes CODY RHODES is victorious in his first match back on #WWERaw in six years! CODY RHODES is victorious in his first match back on #WWERaw in six years!@CodyRhodes https://t.co/IV3etEpmJd

The Miz got out of the hold but took a Cutter from the ropes. Cody got the Cross Rhodes and picked up the win in his big return match on RAW! After the match, Seth Rollins got in the ring and asked for a WrestleMania rematch.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. The Miz

Grade: B+

Backstage on RAW, Ezekiel welcomed Tommaso Ciampa to the show before Kevin Owens came in to tell them that it was Elias. Ciampa sided with Ezekiel and Owens was not happy.

WWE @WWE



Just a normal Monday night on the red brand. @NXTCiampa is officially on #WWERaw , Ezekiel is still Elias' younger brother and @FightOwensFight might be going insane.Just a normal Monday night on the red brand. .@NXTCiampa is officially on #WWERaw, Ezekiel is still Elias' younger brother and @FightOwensFight might be going insane. Just a normal Monday night on the red brand. https://t.co/m3We2xBaKR

Naomi vs. Liv Morgan on RAW

Naomi and Liv Morgan countered each other's moves early on before Naomi got a kick in and Liv came back with a hurricanrana. Naomi got a big boot before they both took each other out with dropkicks.

Liv tried for the Oblivion but Naomi dodged it before hitting a powerbomb. Liv kicked out of the following pin before they traded rollups and Naomi came out with the win.

Result: Naomi def. Liv Morgan

Grade: C

Bobby Lashley was out next on RAW and said that he was there to crash the VIP Lounge after what happened last week. He called MVP out to the ring and it was Omos who walked out first, followed by Lashley's former manager and best friend.

MVP said that when he came back to WWE, Lashley was 'floundering' and it was him that got Bobby back into shape. MVP kept yelling that he made Lashley before The All Mighty said that he was just on his farewell tour.

WWE @WWE



"YOU CAME BACK FOR YOUR FAREWELL TOUR!"



is livid right now on @The305MVP MADE BOBBY LASHLEY?!"YOU CAME BACK FOR YOUR FAREWELL TOUR!" @fightbobby is livid right now on #WWERaw .@The305MVP MADE BOBBY LASHLEY?!"YOU CAME BACK FOR YOUR FAREWELL TOUR!"@fightbobby is livid right now on #WWERaw. https://t.co/YQPZPgzI5q

MVP said that Omos was bigger and stronger and would overshadow Lashley in no time, adding that Lashley won't survive their next encounter. Bobby Lashley vowed to take out Omos and once he was done, he would focus on destroying MVP.

Akira Tozawa, Reggie, and R-Truth were having a joint bachelor party before Truth reminded them that Dana Brooke was alone with the title. The group then headed to Brooke and Tamina's bachelorette party to make sure nothing happens to the belt.

Backstage, Kevin Owens was trying to prove Ezekiel is Elias and got approval for a lie detector test for next week on RAW. This reminds me of the Mr. America storyline from the 2000s.

WWE @WWE



will put Ezekiel through a lie detector test! NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw @FightOwensFight will put Ezekiel through a lie detector test! NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@FightOwensFight will put Ezekiel through a lie detector test! https://t.co/GSs1gObGbo

Bianca Belair vs. Queen Zelina on RAW

Bianca Belair got the first takedown before Queen Zelina hit a lungblower for a near fall. Zelina locked in a hold before Belair broke out and hit a fallaway slam.

Zelina was being deadlifted in the ring before taking a backbreaker. Belair got the quick KOD and picked up the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Queen Zelina

Grade: C

Sonya Deville was out next to announce Bianca Belair's next title opponent. Deville said that the decision was very difficult and made Belair sign the contract before announcing the name of the opponent.

Bianca signed the contract and we waited for the challenger to show up but Sonya attacked Bianca from behind and wiped her out before revealing that Deville herself was the opponent in question!

Los Lotharios showed up at Dana Brooke and Tamina's bachelorette party. Nikki A.S.H. tried to pin Brooke but Tamina wiped her out as Truth and the guys showed up. R-Truth said that he would officiate the weddings and called off the 24-7 title rules until the double wedding takes place.

WWE @WWE This bachelorette party will be quite the story one day... #WWERaw This bachelorette party will be quite the story one day... #WWERaw https://t.co/pgjJ6xiODB

RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy on RAW

Riddle and Chad Gable kicked off the match and Randy Orton was tagged in early on with Chad being isolated in their corner. Gable made the tag and got an assisted German Suplex before Otis took control of the match.

Back after a break, Otis got a splash on Riddle for a near fall. Orton came in and got a powerslam before hitting the draping DDT on Gable. Randy set up for the RKO but Gable countered it into a backslide. The Viper followed up with the RKO and picked up the win.

Result: RK-Bro def. Alpha Academy

Grade: B

The Usos were in the arena to announce their tag team title unification match. After a break on RAW, RK-Bro and The Usos were in the ring, and after the initial trash-talking, Jimmy and Jey Uso made the title unification challenge.

Riddle compared the match to the Avengers movies before The Street Profits showed up. The Profits called The Usos out for taking away their future tag title shot. Orton proposed that The Usos and The Profits fight it out in a match.

The Usos vs. The Street Profits on RAW

Montez Ford and Jimmy Uso kicked off the match and The Usos took control early on but their showboating allowed Ford to drag Jimmy to their corner and isolate him. Angelo Dawkins was in and took a big double-team backbreaker/elbow drop combo before Jey Uso got a near fall.

A brawl broke out at ringside and Jey sent Dawkins at RK-Bro before the two teams had a staredown. Ford came in with a dive and took down the Usos. Back on RAW after a break, The Profits hit a big double team move from the top rope for a near fall.

The Usos hit superkicks on Dawkins for a near fall before Ford came in with a frog splash for a near fall of his own. The Usos followed up with the 1D on Ford for the win.

Result: The Usos def. The Street Profits

After the match, RK-Bro got in the ring and The Usos retreated. RK-Bro took out The Profits but The Usos came back and took out Randy Orton with double superkicks before posing with all four tag title belts.

Grade: B

Episode grade: B

We got Cody Rhodes' return match on RAW while The Usos showed up, only to be challenged by The Street Profits. Sonya Deville made a shocking challenge for the RAW Women's Title while Seth Rollins challenged Cody to a WrestleMania rematch.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das