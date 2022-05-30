The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson unveils new WWE ring name

It appears that The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson is finally prepping for her WWE NXT television debut.

Simone Johnson signed with the company back in February of 2020 and began her training at the WWE Performance Center. Most fans expected her to be fast-tracked to television based on her Anoa'i lineage, but that didn't happen.

NXT 2.0 is in the process of running the Women's Breakout Tournament, another spot where fans thought she would possibly debut, but she was nowhere to be seen.

WWE recently trademarked the name Ava Raine with the USPTO on May 13th. Which is now the name Simone Johnson is using on her official Twitter account, which you can see embedded below.

Is Ava Raine The Rock's version of Flex Kavana?

Recently on an episode of NBC's Young Rock, The Rock spoke about his early days in professional wrestling as Flex Kavana. The Brahma Bull revealed that he wanted to blaze his own path and not use his father's name to get himself over.

Ava Raine's name certainly gives no clues or hints that it belongs to the daughter of one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time. If the name was her idea to get over on her own, it would certainly be something that The Rock would support.

On an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson spoke about his daughter joining WWE and supported the idea of Simone blazing her own path in the process.

"What an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps, but more importantly - follow in my footsteps sounds cliche - but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path," Dwayne Johnson said on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon [0:11 - 0:29]

With a brand new name set and a few years of training under her belt, it appears that The Rock's daughter will be making her WWE NXT debut imminently. There will be a lot of pressure on this fourth-generation star, and hopefully, she'll be ready to rise to the occasion for the WWE Universe.

