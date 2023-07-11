Who is the dad from Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs? Explained

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is a critically and commercially acclaimed animated comedy from 2009 that spawned a sequel in 2013. Besides the films, fans were also treated to an animated prequel show. The franchise features multiple characters that fans immediately fell in love with. While the story revolves around Flint Lockwood, his father Tim Lockwood is also an iconic character.

He is a widower, who is loved by all for his quirkiness. He is a hardworking and loving father who always supports Flint's passion for inventing. Tim's persona adds a dash of humor to the narrative, making it an enjoyable watch.

James Caan voices the dad from Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

James Caan recording Tim Lockwood for Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (Image via Sony)

Born on March 26, 1940, in The Bronx, New York City, James Caan made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He demonstrated his versatility and took on roles in critically acclaimed dramas, thrillers, comedies, and action films. He starred in El Dorado, Thief, The Gambler, Brian's Song, Detachment, Alien Nation, and more titles over the years.

The late actor was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather (1972). He also played Paul Sheldon in Misery (1990), and Frank in Elf (2003). Following this, his work as the voice actor of Tim Lockwood in the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs franchise also stood out.

Tim and Flint Lockwood (Image via Sony)

His character, Tim Lockwood, is a fisherman who runs a bait and tackle shop in the town of Swallow Falls and often encourages Flint to find a more practical career.

He expresses his concern for Flint's safety and frequently attempts to act in his son's best interests. Tim and Flint get along well despite their conflicts from time to time. Tim is proud of his kid and ultimately joins him in his effort to protect the community from the FLDSMDFR machine's food storms. He acts as a great supporting character, who takes the narrative up a notch.

Cloudy with a chance of Meatballs' story and other cast members

Flint Lockwood in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (Image via Sony)

As mentioned above, the main character of the movie is an aspiring inventor named Flint Lockwood, who, after a number of unsuccessful experiments, creates a machine that can turn water into food.

Named FLDSMDFR, the machine develops sentience and starts to produce food storms in order to rescue the planet from hunger. After his invention goes wrong, Flint takes on the mission to stop the FLDSMDFR machine and save the planet from the consequences of its food storms.

Apart from James Caan's Tim Lockwood, Bill Hader voices Flint Lockwood and he is joined by Anna Faris as Sam Sparks, Mr. T as the town's gung-ho cop, Earl Devereaux, and Andy Samberg as Brent McHale. The cast also includes Bruce Campbell as Mayor Shelbourne, Bobb'e J. Thompson as Calvin "Cal" Devereaux, Benjamin Bratt as Manny, Neil Patrick Harris as Steve, and Al Roker as Patrick Patrickson.

Poll : 0 votes