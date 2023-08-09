Who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy 3? Explained

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 captured the hearts of millions with its blend of humor, action, and unforgettable characters. The latest installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which hit theaters on May 5, 2023, revolves around the eponymous heroes confronting a villain called the High Evolutionary.

Throughout the film, the Guardians face challenges posed by the High Evolutionary's goal to create a new race of humans who are smarter and superior than the ones on Earth. In order to achieve this, the powerful being has conducted experiments on both humans and animals resulting in the emergence of beings known as Humanimals.

The movie tells a captivating tale filled with both triumphs and tragedies. Our brave Guardians encounter obstacles during their journey with heart-wrenching losses along the way. However, several characters meet their demise in the movie. These heartbreaking deaths add a sense of tragedy and sorrow for the entire fan base of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

Ayesha, Lylla, Floor, and Teefs: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 deaths explained

In Guardians of the Galaxy 3, our beloved heroes face a formidable adversary known as the High Evolutionary. While the Guardians ultimately emerge victorious in this battle, the price they pay for the victory proves to be a hefty one, as several characters meet their end along the way.

One such character was Ayesha, who played the role of the High Priestess of the Sovereign. Ayesha was a thorn on the path of the Guardians, relentlessly pursuing them and even sending her Starjammers to eliminate them. Despite these challenges, our valiant heroes managed to overcome these Starjammers and face her head-on.

In Guardian of the Galaxy 3, Ayesha was revealed to be Adam Warlock's mother. Sadly her journey came to an end when she was killed in an explosion on Counter-Earth.

Ayesha, who played the role of the High Priestess of the Sovereign. (Image via Marvel)

Lylla, Floor, and Teefs, the cherished companions of Rocket, met their tragic end at the hands of the High Evolutionary, who shot all of them.

Rocket's endearing bond with Floor, Lylla, and Teefs stood as a tender highlight within the annals of the Guardians of the Galaxy chronicles. These creatures served as his only confidantes, and his profound affection for them was palpable.

Their unfortunate passing saddened everyone and strengthened Rocket's determination to defeat the High Evolutionary.

Lylla, Teefs, and Floor were three creatures created through genetic engineering (Image via Marvel)

Introducing a fresh dimension to the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cosmos, the Humanimals swiftly endeared themselves to the fandom. Humanimals were an assemblage of genetically-engineered beings, created by the High Evolutionary. This peaceful community suffered a terrible fate when the High Evolutionary destroyed their whole planet.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Who were Lylla, Teefs, and Floor?

Lylla held a special place and love interest in Rocket's heart(Image via Marvel)

Lylla, Teefs, and Floor were three creatures created through genetic engineering by the High Evolutionary, a main villain in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. They formed a close-knit group, with Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 having been brought to life by the mind of the High Evolutionary. These unique beings resided in the laboratory on Counter-Earth.

Lylla, an otter equipped with arms, held a special place in Rocket's heart and was his closest companion. Teefs, a walrus on wheels, added a touch of humor to their dynamic. Floor, a rabbit with multiple mechanical limbs, possessed great wit and was always devising clever plans.

Tragically, during their attempt to escape from the clutches of the High Evolutionary guards within his laboratory walls, Lylla, Teefs, and Floor were shot dead. This devastating loss struck Rocket deeply as he held a deep connection with each of them.

Overwhelmed by grief and anger, he then made a vow to seek justice for their fate.