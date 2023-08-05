Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4: How is Gamora alive? Explained

The post-credit scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 left enough threads for the possibility of a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4. While fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement to drop anytime, the makers have not responded positively to any of the queries on this front. This leaves the prospect of a fourth movie of the franchise in a dilemma.

Director James Gunn has repeatedly disappointed fans on the aspect of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 despite leaving scope for a sequel at the end of the third film. At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, most of the members of the team go their own way with Star-Lord going to his home planet Earth. Meanwhile, Gamora joins the Ravagers.

However, viewers were surprised to find Gamora alive in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This was surprising since she was supposed to have died when Thanos tricked her to get the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War. It was the Avengers who brought back an earlier version of Gamora during their Time Heist to collect the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame.

Is Gamora likely to be alive if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 happens?

Probable Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 may cover Gamora's journey (Image via Marvel)

While the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 saw a disbanded team with Gamora joining the Ravagers, her presence in the third movie was a surprise. However, this wasn't the same Gamora who had a romantic relationship with Peter Quill in the previous movies and was a responsible member of the Guardians team. With that version sacrificed by Thanos to gain the Soul Stone, this was the green lady’s past version arriving in the present due to Time Heist which brought back Thanos too.

When Iron Man snapped Thanos and his army away in Avengers: Endgame, this green daughter of Thanos escaped death. The reason is unclear with various theories behind it. On one hand, Peter believes that the Soul Stone’s logic is complicated which has a hand in this confusion.

On the other hand, sounder logic says that the stone sensed Gamora’s intentions. By the time Tony snapped his fingers, Nebula had convinced Gamora that Thanos was wrong and Gamora had changed her mind about which side she was on. Since she had shifted her loyalty, the snap spared her. However, this version of Gamora had no idea about her role among the Guardians and her relationships.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 showed her choosing to be a Ravager and look for purpose elsewhere. It is likely that if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 occurs not very late in the MCU timeline, Gamora would be alive. However, it is unlikely to find actor Zoe Saldana to reprise the role again since she has retired from the franchise.

What was the significance of the Gamora of the past in GOTG Vol. 3?

Gamora worked as an eye-opener for Star-Lord in GOTG Vol.3 (Image via Marvel)

Director James Gunn was ruthlessly realistic in handling the new Gamora and did not give in to easy sentimentalism. As such, Gamora of the past got stuck with the Guardians when infiltrating the team but played an important role in saving Rocket Raccoon from the clutches of High Evolutionary.

Despite the collaboration, she did not fall in love with Peter Quill like her other self. Instead, she decided to go back with the Stakar-led team of Ravagers proving that she was a separate entity. This was also the brutal shove Peter Quill needed to accept that his actual romantic partner was really dead and he moved on to face his issues on Earth.

Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 materialize?

After the success of Vol.3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 is expected (Image via Marvel)

While James Gunn has moved out of Marvel and is part of the DCEU, he previously held that Guardians of the Galaxy were good as three movies and should be left at that. However, he was quoted saying, “Never say, never” by Entertainment Tonight in November 2022 about a Marvel return.

In May 2023, he replied to a fan’s query about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). He said that if there were a Guardians movie, it wouldn't be titled Vol. 4. Additionally, in another interview, he said that there are many reasons that the group will not be back.

“There could be more ‘Guardians’ movies, but it won’t be this group,” Gunn added.

He also asserted that he would support the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 movie if some other director helms the project and brings some new approach to it. There are plenty of loose threads to tie in the storyline of the last GOTG movie, which opens up the possibility of a sequel.

#MarvelFansIndia #GotGVol3 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ToUFgSg3cF “I don’t think there will ever be a 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4.' There’s many reasons this group will not be back. There could be more 'Guardians' movies, but it won’t be with this group.” - James Gunn

Considering that Disney is going to prioritize financially strong projects, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 fits the bill after the massive success of GOTG Vol. 3.

What can be the probable plot, cast, and release date of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4?

Rocket leads the new Guardians team which has Warlock as a member (Image via Marvel)

The way Gunn has left the storyline in the third movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 can explore the new Guardians – Rocket, Groot, and Adam Warlock with other members. Alternatively, it could follow Quill’s experience on Earth. The plot may also focus on Gamora and her Ravagers. However, since Zoe Saldana will not enact the part, a new actor will have to be introduced.

The cast of some characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 will be as before. It will have Bradley Cooper playing Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel playing Groot, Will Poulter playing Adam Warlock, and Sean Gunn playing Kraglin. There is also Kai Zen as Phyla, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo, and Dee Bradley playing Blurp.

Dave Bautista has announced his departure from the franchise. However, the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 may weave in the inclusion of Karen Gillan’s Nebula and Pom Klementieff’s Mantis.

There is no news and no hints coming from Marvel about the prospect of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 any time soon. In case, the project does happen, it would be looking at a spring 2027 release. That will put the movie in Phase 7 and guide MCU’s direction after the Multiverse Saga and Avengers: Secret Wars.