Avengers: Endgame - Best 3 Tony Stark scenes from the Marvel movie

It has been four years since Marvel Studios' epic finale to the Infinity saga, Avengers: Endgame, was released. The movie was released on April 26, 2019, to packed theaters and rave reviews.

Featuring an ensemble cast of fan-favorite superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and Hulk among others, the movie delivered an emotional and action-packed finale to one of the most successful cinematic universes in history.

Avengers: Endgame was an emotional ride for many reasons, particularly for Iron Man fans. From nail-biting action scenes to heartbreaking moments, the movie was filled with memorable instances of the superhero. It also provided the perfect conclusion for his story arc, despite being one of the most emotional scenes in the Marvel franchise.

On the movie's fourth anniversary, here are three epic Iron Man scenes from Avengers: Endgame.

3 Tony Stark scenes from Avengers: Endgame that fans will never forget

1) I am Ironman

One of the most emotional moments from Avengers: Endgame was when Thanos tried to snap his fingers while saying “I am inevitable”, before realizing that Tony Stark stole the Infinity Stones and wore them on his own gauntlet. Right before snapping his own fingers, Tony gave the perfect reply by saying, "And I am Iron Man," in a nod to the first Iron Man (2008) movie.

The tear-jerking moment gave the character the perfect conclusion. Fans also got to see Tony's story arc get completed as he transitioned from a billionaire playboy to a self-sacrificing hero.

2) I Love You 3000

In the beginning of Avengers: Endgame, Tony is seen living a quiet life with Pepper Potts and their daughter, Morgan. Tony is portrayed as a wonderful father, and his relationship with his daughter makes for some of the cutest scenes in the movie.

In this particular scene that has since become popular among Marvel fans, Tony is seen tucking Morgan in bed. When he tells his daughter that he loves her tons, she replies with, "I love you 3000." The scene makes for an adorable moment that shows the bond that Tony shares with his daughter.

The line takes on even greater significance later in the movie, during a holographic message that Tony has recorded for his family in case he doesn't return from the mission. In the message, he tells Pepper and Morgan that he loves them 3000, and it becomes a poignant reminder of Tony's love and sacrifice for his family and friends.

3) Reuniting with Peter

After Peter Parker disintegrates into dust as a result of Thanos' snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Tony Stark is visibly upset and distressed. In Avengers: Endgame, after the Avengers successfully reverse Thanos' snap, Tony is reunited with Peter in a heartfelt moment.

During the final battle against Thanos, Peter sees Tony in the midst of the fight and runs to him. The two have a touching moment as they share a hug while Tony expresses his relief at seeing Peter alive and well.

The moment is particularly moving because of the relationship that Tony and Peter have developed over the course of the MCU films. Tony has taken it upon himself to mentor and protect Peter, and their bond has become one of the most beloved relationships in the franchise.

Avengers: Endgame is available to stream on Disney+.

