Is Adam Warlock now an official member of the Guardians of the Galaxy? Explained

Moviegoers are aware of the exciting Marvel character, Adam Warlock, and his transformation from a villain to a hero. Viewers of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have witnessed the powerful Marvel Comics character making his debut in MCU movies. Backed by a super soldier origin story, Adam has a fascinating journey like another super soldier product, Captain America.

A movie cannot do justice to a strong Marvel character like Adam Warlock; it is inevitable that he would have more action to display his potential. The future of the MCU may hold a lot more for this interesting villain-turned-hero.

Now that the original Guardians of the Galaxy have disintegrated, new characters have formed the Guardians of the Galaxy 2.0 team. Adam Warlock joined this new team. After his experiences in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and after his mother’s death, he developed a positive relationship with the members of the team. He is an official member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, both in comics and MCU.

Which events made Adam Warlock a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy?

The end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 showed Adam fighting alongside Kraglin, Groot, Cosmo, Phyla, and Blurp, under the leadership of Rocket Raccoon, trying to defend Krylorian townspeople from a creature-stampede. That puts him with the team of the new Guardians.

While Adam Warlock was created to destroy the Guardians, two creatures brought a turn of events. Things changed when Adam met Blurp and decided to keep the creature as his pet. He resisted killing Gamora because of this pet.

The other being was Groot, who saved Adam from the destruction of the ship and the planet. When Adam questioned Groot about his decision, Groot replied that every individual deserved another chance.

In a chain of good work, Adam rescued Peter Quill from freezing and dying in space. With Peter’s return, when the whole team was in a group hug, Adam awkwardly joined them. That sealed his decision to side with the Guardians. While waiting for their next mission of protecting Krylorian townspeople, Rocket Raccoon played Adam’s favorite song, Come and Get Your Love.

What is the origin story of Adam Warlock as per Marvel Comics?

Adam Warlock was introduced in 1967 in Fantastic Four #66. Enclave, a group of scientists on Earth, had started the mission of creating enhanced humans who were invincible. One of their creations, called Him, realized their wicked plan and broke out of his cocoon. While he was still underdeveloped, he resolved to side with the good. “Him” was later known as Adam.

In the comics, Adam sports the “soul gem” on his forehead and holds the power to read people’s souls. This gem, one of the Infinity Stones, gives Adam the power to fight fierce villains like Thanos and Magus, his own evil variant. This strong superhero finally joins the Guardians of the Galaxy.

MCU version of Adam Warlock’s origin story

According to MCU, Adam Warlock was created to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy. The high priestess of the Sovereign, Ayesha, wanted to take revenge on the Guardians since they double-crossed her in the theft of Anulax batteries. As such, Ayesha created Adam with the help of High Evolutionary.

Crafted inside an advanced Sovereign birth pod, Adam was designed to acquire superior abilities and powers. However, he was taken out of his pod too early to fetch Rocket Raccoon as High Evolutionary realized Rocket was part of the Guardians team. This arrested Adam’s cognitive development and gave him childlike logic.

Despite being able to injure Rocket, Adam could not bring him along to Counter-Earth. For this, High Evolutionary insulted his race and pinned him to the wall using telekinesis. While High priestess Ayesha was trying to scare Fitz-Gibbonok to disclose the location of Rocket, Warlock was mesmerized by Fitz’s pet Blurp and took him as his own pet.

In the next attempt to get Rocket, since Gamora had inadvertently given out the location, Adam took Blurp with him. It was because of Blurp that he saved Gamora rather than kill her. However, when High Evolutionary blew up Counter-Earth and killed his mother, Adam returned to Bowie, and events took a different turn.

As such, he was stuck inside Bowie as it collided with the spaceship of High Evolutionary, and Peter Quill set the spaceship to self-destruct. Later, Groot saved Adam, and in gratitude, Adam saved Peter.

Trivia about Adam Warlock

Adam is crafted to be the perfect human specimen (Image via Marvel)

As per Marvel Comics, Adam’s creation happened in the 1967 Fantastic Four #66 edition. Taking that as the time of origin, Adam’s age, as per comics, is more than 55 years. In the comics, he goes through numerous deaths and rebirths, making his age an enigma. Since he was created as the perfect human specimen and the peak performance age of any human is considered around 30, Adam Warlock must be about that age after his multiple rebirths.

In MCU’s timeline, Adam’s cocoon was shown in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, covering the period of 2014-15. Since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 covers the period of 2025-26, it makes Adam around 10-12 years old. However, since Adam Warlock is supposed to develop differently than normal humans, this perfect human could still be almost aged 30 for his peak performance. This coincides with the age of the actor Will Poulter who portrayed Adam Warlock in the movie.