Guardians 3 ending: All 6 members of the new Guardians team, explained

Before Guardians 3 hit theaters, it had already been revealed that the film will mark the end of the current Guardians line-up, and another generation of characters will form a new team that will continue its legacy. That’s exactly what happened towards the end of Vol. 3.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Towards the end, the original roster of Guardians is replaced as Gamora continues to lead the Ravagers, Peter retires from the Guardians and leaves for Earth, Mantis goes off on her own journey of self-exploration with her new pet abilisks, Drax retires and adopts new kids on Knowhere while Nebula becomes the leader of Knowhere.

Then in the mid-credits scene, the following members of Guardians 2.0 are seen on a new mission to save the Galaxy.

All members of the new team in Guardians 3

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon in Guardians 3 (Image via Marvel)

In the original Guardians team, he was always the second in command while Peter Quill was the face. But many would agree that Rocket was actually the most valuable member of the team. He provided all the gadgets and weapons. He came to save everyone not once, but multiple times. Rocket also traveled through time to bring everyone back. As a result, he was destined to become the next leader.

He has the most experience, knowledge, and charisma to take on Quill's mantle. It will be intriguing for the viewers to observe Rocket Raccoon in action as a leader.

Alpha Groot

Groot in Guardians 3 (Image via Marvel)

Groot is the next and most obvious addition to the new crew as Rocket's right-hand individual. We saw the strongest version of Groot in Guardians 3. Vin Diesel promised us Alpha Groot and we got that. But now moving on, Groot will get even stronger as he grows bigger in his next outing beyond Vol. 3.

He might become even bigger in size than his real biological father, the old Groot from the original Guardians of the Galaxy. Till now, we’ve explored the journeys and backstories of almost every Guardians member. But next up, we could actually see an adult Groot taking the Guardians to his home world, Planet X.

Kraglin

Kraglin in Guardians 3 (Image via Marvel)

Sean Gunn’s Kraglin perfected Yondu’s Yaka arrow and has now become a crucial part of the team with his insane weapon. Yondu could literally take down an army with that arrow. Kraglin now contributes to the team's inventory of attacks with a similar ability.

Yondu was missed in the Endgame battle as he could have taken down Thanos all by himself. So now, it would be interesting to see Kraglin show up with such an ability in the next Avengers crossover.

Cosmo the Spacedog

Cosmo in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Image via Marvel)

Maria Bakalova’s Cosmo the Spacedog became an official member of the Guardians in the Holiday Special and played a small but important role in Guardians 3. So, she continues to tag along with the team, developing a fascinating bond with Kraglin throughout the film. With her psionic telekinesis, she makes this already powerful team even stronger.

Adam

Will Poulter as Adam (Image via Marvel)

Apart from the aforementioned members, Adam transforms Guardians 2.0 into one of the strongest teams. He started off as the villain in the books and even in the MCU. But when The High Evolutionary killed his mother, he was left with no purpose. Groot saved him and in return, he saved Peter Quill from dying.

Now he will continue to be a part of Guardians 2.0. He hasn’t been given the title of Warlock yet, but it was teased. Even in the comics, the title of Warlock was given to Adam much later. It came when The High Evolutionary added the Soul Gem to his head. So, it’s possible that Adam will establish himself as Warlock later in the MCU as his character keeps evolving with future appearances.

But even without the Soul Stone, he is still the strongest member of the team. How Rocket guides him and uses his strength in the future will be intriguing to watch.

Blurp

IGN @IGN James Gunn confirmed via Twitter that this new addition to the MCU, who made their appearance in the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is named Blurp. This is Blurp, everybody. Say hi to Blurp. James Gunn confirmed via Twitter that this new addition to the MCU, who made their appearance in the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is named Blurp. This is Blurp, everybody. Say hi to Blurp. https://t.co/JGRYcl5uDQ

Adam didn’t join the Guardians alone as he also brought in the furry alien pet that belonged to a random Ravager. So, little Blurp would give Cosmo some competition in the cuteness quotient of this squad.

Phyla-Vell

Kai Zen as Phyla-Vell in Guardians 3 (Image via Marvel)

She is a powerful Titan-Kree hybrid in the comics. As for her backstory, she is the daughter of Elysius, a genetically engineered woman patterned after the Eternals. She has been called Captain Marvel and Quasar. But her current title is Martyr.

She possesses a wide range of abilities including super strength, speed, stamina, durability, and flight, and can also emit blast waves. But here in the film, she is totally different as she is played by young actress Kai Zen. Her character was not directly called Phyla-Vell throughout the movie. But we might see her grow into a more comic-accurate Phyla-Vhell in the future.

Ever since Phase 4, we’ve seen plenty of powerful children show up in the MCU. So, Guardians 3 was not going to stay behind as it has brought in Phyla. With her abilities, the new squad of Guardians becomes one of the most powerful Marvel teams ever.

Poll : 0 votes