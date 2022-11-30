Exploring Cosmo the Spacedog's origins amidst appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Cosmo the Spacedog returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special after her first appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Voiced by Maria Bakalova of Borat 2 fame, the character became an instant hit, and many are hoping to see her return soon.

With Cosmo the Spacedog's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn chose to swap the gender of the character from the comics and make a really good nod to the original inspiration for who Cosmo was.

Cosmo the Superdog's origins explored amidst appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Everyone's favorite spacedog, Cosmo, was created by Andy Lanning, Dan Abnett, and Wellinton Alves and first appeared in Nova Vol 4. #8. He was a test dog for the Soviet Space Program. After being launched into space, his spacecraft ended up drifting out of Earth's orbit, which eventually sent him to the Celestial head of Knowhere.

During the journey, he was mutated by the cosmic powers that gave him superpowers. Possessing psionic abilities and more, this caused him to be the station Chief at Knowhere. According to Fandom, this is where Cosmo ended up meeting the superhero Nova. Catching Nova up to speed, Cosmo informed him that he was on Knowhere, and he would become a major cosmic player in the Marvel universe.

Bryan Miller @bmiller808 Cosmo the Spacedog is so important Cosmo the Spacedog is so important https://t.co/Li6hYl5TK3

This is how he ended up meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy. While they were recommended to use Knowhere as the basis of their operation by Nova, Cosmo ended up allowing them in and striking up a relationship with the team.

With telepathic powers that help him create illusions and more for other folks, Cosmo is a really powerful spacedog. He even has a really long lifespan compared to that of a normal dog. Dressed in a white spacesuit, he is definitely a good boy, however, the Marvel Cinematic Universe did put a spin on him.

a_bards_dream @hellfirecharm This is the team up I want to see. Lucky the Pizza Dog and Cosmo the Spacedog. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial This is the team up I want to see. Lucky the Pizza Dog and Cosmo the Spacedog. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial https://t.co/mS4zO4JV5P

Cosmo was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014 as part of The Collectors collection. He was shown to be free during the post-credits of the film, and reappeared once again in the Holiday Special. Here, Cosmo is gender swapped and portrayed by Maria Bakalova, of course, but this is quite a cool nod to the first dog that was sent into space.

Laika was the first dog to be sent to space by the Russians, and this is who Cosmo was based on, so it was pretty cool of James Gunn to bring Cosmo closer to her real-life counterpart. While we haven't really seen her psionic and telephatic powers in play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we are hoping to see it soon.

gillian @vaderahsokas listen i would die for cosmo the spacedog i mean LOOK AT HER!!! listen i would die for cosmo the spacedog i mean LOOK AT HER!!! https://t.co/HmTbxUaIgz

You can check out Cosmo the Spacedog next when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters next May.

