Guardians of the Galaxy 3 movie: 4 actors who could play Chris Pratt's Star Lord aka Peter Quill

To be released on May 5, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will mark the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Jason Quill, also known as Star-Lord. Given that Guardians of the Galaxy 2 was released way back in 2017, fans of the series have been waiting a long time to see the old gang back in action.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has a stellar cast that includes Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sylvester Stallone, among others.

After years of playing the optimistic yet sarcastic character onscreen, it is hard to imagine anyone playing Star-Lord aka Peter Quill other than Chris Pratt. The charismatic actor has done a wonderful job transforming a lesser-known character into a household name.

But aside from Pratt, there are a few actors who could have delivered a performance worth watching as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ryan Reynolds and 3 other actors who will be believable as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy

1) Chris Pine

Most recently, Chris Pine appeared in the movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, but he is most remembered for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek. Kirk is quick-witted and calm under pressure, very much like the Guardians of the Galaxy superhero.

Even though Peter Quill's fighting skills may not be at par with some of the other MCU heroes we know and love, he can still put up a good fight and use cool weapons to defeat his opponents.

Having acted in movies like Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, The Contractor, and more, Pine is no stranger to action scenes and will surely be able to bring his sleek moves to the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

2) Sam Worthington

Over the course of his career, Sam Worthington has acted in many successful movies but is best remembered for his roles in Avatar, Terminator Salvation, Clash of the Titans, and Wrath of the Titans.

Worthington is great at playing characters with tough exteriors that are emotional and vulnerable on the inside. In Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter is usually very upbeat, but there are times when the situation calls for him to dive deep into his emotions, which is right up the alley for Sam.

Sam Worthington received an AACTA Award for his role in Somersault (Image Via Jesse Grant/GETTY)

In addition to his happy-go-lucky self, Sam can help unravel the different sides of Peter's personality that are relatively unknown to give fans of Guardians of the Galaxy a fresh new take on the beloved character.

3) Ryan Reynolds

Witty and funny, Ryan Reynolds has amassed a lot of fans not only for his onscreen charisma but also for his off-screen humor and wit. If his social media feed is anything to go by, fans can be fairly certain that he will easily nail the sarcastic side of Peter's personality.

This will also not be the actor's first time playing a superhero. Deadpool, with his crazy antics and witty one-liners, has become an international sensation, all thanks to Ryan Reynolds. If the actor were to join the Guardians of the Galaxy, it would definitely be a treat to watch as he would add a little zing to the Star-Lord's character.

4) Noah Centineo

The hit teen rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before helped put Noah on the map. He has also appeared in other popular rom-coms like Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date. But it won't be fair to treat him only as the handsome and lovable male lead.

As an actor, Noah is broadening his horizons and has played many different types of characters. In The Recruit, he plays a CIA lawyer who becomes involved in international conflicts. In Black Adam, he plays the role of Atom Smasher, with the ability to control his molecular structure which manipulates his size and strength.

Since he has experience playing a superhero, it wouldn't be too difficult for him to don the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy. He is also more than capable of playing characters that are funny and witty, a characteristic that Guardians of the Galaxy fans commonly associate with Peter.

