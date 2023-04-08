Chris Pratt and 4 other MCU actors who played voice roles

The MCU features a talented set of actors who have brought some iconic characters to life. However, some of these actors have also lent their voices to several animated projects. Over the years, a number of MCU stars have taken on the roles of voice actors, showcasing their versatility in the industry.

In addition to bringing fan-favorite comic book characters to life, these MCU actors have breathed life into a variety of animated characters as well. From Tom Hiddleston to Scarlett Johansson, several MCU stars have proven to be versatile performers across projects.

The release of Chris Pratt’s new animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where he voices the titular character Mario, has brought to light the issue of Hollywood movie stars getting cast over experienced voice actors.

However, Pratt, who played the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies, has also had success as a voice actor.

Pratt is most well-known for voicing Emmet Brickowski, the protagonist of the animated film The Lego Movie and its sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Pratt brought a perfect blend of earnestness and humor to the character, making him an endearing and relatable hero for audiences of all ages. Pratt also starred with his MCU co-star Tom Holland in Pixar's 2020 animated adventure film Onward.

Here are four other MCU actors who have lent their voices to animated characters.

MCU actors who have brought animated characters to life

1) Idris Elba

While most fans remember Idris Elba as the all-seeing, all-hearing protector of Asgard, Heimdall, he has also lent his voice to several animated films, TV shows, and video games. A versatile actor known for his range of performances, Elba’s deep and commanding voice has made him a sought-after voice actor in the industry.

One of his most notable voice acting roles is in the animated film Zootopia (2016), where he voiced Chief Bogo. He also lent his voice to the character Fluke in the Pixar film Finding Dory (2016) and played the villainous tiger Shere Khan in the 2016 live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book. Most recently, Elba voiced Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022).

In addition to his film work, Elba has also lent his voice to a number of video games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege.

2) Samuel L Jackson

Known for playing the iconic MCU character Nick Fury, Samuel L. Jackson has a distinctive voice that is instantly recognizable no matter what role he takes on. He has done extensive voice-over work, lending his voice to a wide range of animated projects, video games, and documentaries.

Jackson's most notable voice-over role is that of Frozone in the Pixar animated film The Incredibles (2004) and its sequel Incredibles 2 (2018). The actor also voiced Whiplash in Turbo (2013), the title character of the anime series Afro Samurai (2007), and reprised his Jedi character, Mace Windu in the animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Apart from this, he has also voiced his MCU character, Nick Fury, in several Marvel animated series and video games. Jackson's ability to bring depth and intensity to his performances has made him a memorable presence in both animated and documentary projects.

3) Tom Holland

Everyone’s favorite Spider-Man, Tom Holland’s youthful and energetic voice has made him a good fit for animated projects. Apart from his splendid portrayal of MCU's Peter Parker, Holland has lent his voice to a couple of animated films as well.

Holland voiced the young scientist Walter Beckett in the animated film Spies in Disguise (2019), where he starred alongside Will Smith. He also voiced the younger elf brother Ian Lightfoot in Pixar’s 2020 animated film Onwards alongside his MCU co-star Chris Pratt. Additionally, he lent his voice to Jip the Dog in 2020’s Dolittle, which also starred actors like Robert Downey Jr., Selena Gomez, Rami Malek, and Emma Thompson.

4) JK Simmons

Another Spider-Man alumni, JK Simmons, is known for his iconic portrayal of the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson. A versatile actor known for his compelling performances, Simmons’ distinctive voice has also made him a popular choice for voice-over work.

Simmons has provided his voice to a number of animated films and television series. In television series, he has voiced characters including Tenzin in The Legend of Korra (2012), Ford Pines in Gravity Falls (2012), Lenny Turtletaub in BoJack Horseman (2014), and Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man in Invincible (2021).

Simmons has also played iconic characters in animated films, including the vicious villain Kai in Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), Mayor Leodore Lionheart in Zootopia (2016), the titular character in Klaus (2019), Warden in Megamind (2010), and Captain Putty in Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022), among others.

Chris Evans’ Casey Jones in the animated film TMNT (2007), Scarlett Johansson’s Kaa in the live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book (2016), Benedict Cumberbatch’s Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2018), and Mark Ruffalo’s Chuck in The Angry Birds Movie (2016) are other honorable mentions of renowned MCU actors who have also taken on roles of voice actors.

Showcasing their abilities as versatile performers, they have proven that their talents aren't just limited to their live-action performances but that they are equally skilled in the realm of voice acting as well.

Chris Pratt’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now running in theaters worldwide.

