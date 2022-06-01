Who is Joker's daughter, Duela Dent? Origin explored ahead of portrayal in CW's Gotham Knights

Duela Dent is one of the most complex characters in the DC universe. She has had several origins over the years. However, the most popular one remains to be her first appearance in the comics, Pre-Crisis.

The writers of CW's Gotham Knights are also most likely to use the character's Pre-Crisis origin as the show has revealed that Olivia Rose Keegan's Duela Dent will be the daughter of Misha Collins' Harvey Dent. However, the display can take on parts of her other origins to add some spice to the show.

Exploring the Pre-Crisis origins of DC's Duela Dent

Batman Family #6 (Image via DC Comics)

Duela Dent first appeared in The Batman Family #6 in 1976 with the alias of Joker's daughter as the prime foe of Dick Grayson, who was Robin at the time. She appeared on multiple issues imitating the pretend daughters of famous Batman villains. One day she would pretend to be Riddler's daughter, the other day, she would enter as Catwoman's daughter, Catgirl.

She kept appearing in front of Robin day after day, impersonating fictional daughters, until he was able to decode her real identity. She was, in fact, Duela Dent, Two-Face's daughter, and apparently, she had more faces than her father.

When Robin confronted her, she surprisingly had great excuses to defend her actions. She then claimed that she was trying to be a hero who wanted to atone for her father's sins. While Duela Dent did seem to commit petty thefts and was rather kind and helpful, her status as a hero was debatable at the time.

Batman Family #8 (Image via DC Comics)

She then told Robin about her desire to join the Teen Titans and help the world, which seemed to be a conspiracy to the readers, but she was telling the truth. The Teen Titans weren't all on board with the idea, but if you're familiar with Dick Grayson at all, you would know that he's a die-hard fan of second chances.

Duela Dent soon became a Teen Titans and worked with the team under the name Harlequin (not Harley Quinn). Over time, the Titans also accepted the dame as a part of their team as she tried to gain their trust, one by one.

As DC fans started to like Duela's heroic deeds, she also appeared in Batman titles, working as Card Queen while infiltrating a criminal organization called Maze.

Tales of the Teen Titans #50 (Image via DC Comics)

Duela's last appearance in Pre-Crisis was in Tales of the Teen Titans #50, at Donna Troy's wedding. She seemed like a middle-aged lady when Dick Grayson saw her after a long time. He then smiles and tells her that he knew something wasn't right, he knew that she wasn't Two-Face's daughter. He then asks her about her real identity, but Duela disappears before Grayson can get into the matter.

Duela Dent will be a lot like her Pre-Crisis origin, but the writers can take some parts of her other stories as well. Many fans are fascinated by her comic origins, however, only time can tell whether or not fans will like her in live-action.

CW's Gotham Knights are set to release in 2023, and fans cannot wait for it to shine. The show contains several fascinating characters, most of them appearing for the first time in live-action with untapped potential.

