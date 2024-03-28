Who is Luna Snow in Marvel? Powers, origin, and more explored

The ever-expanding superhero universe of Marvel included the K-pop idol Luna Snow in 2015. With her ice-based powers, Snow originally appeared in video games such as Marvel: Future Fight and War of the Realms: New Agents.

Luna Snow comes from Korea, where she was brought up by her grandmother following her parents' deaths. Originally known as Seol Hee, she pursues her dreams to become a pop star.

She gained popularity as well as her ice-manipulation powers in the Marvel universe, which subsequently witnessed the release of her songs I Really Wanna and Fly Away, among others.

Snow can speak fluently in Korean as well as English

Luna Snow's story begins with her being a woman named Seol Hee, who hails from Seoul, Korea. Her grandmother had brought up Hee. She wished to become a pop star and help her family with the money the fame would bring her. Thus, she went on to receive her training at the International Music School of the Gifted.

She took the stage name Luna Snow and founded the South Korean K-pop band 4L1T with Min Jee, Jin Soo, and Hae Won. The band had their opening show scheduled at the Stark Arena, where they encountered an attack by Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.) led by Joro Spider.

Snow and her bandmates were taken hostage inside a cold-fusion reactor engineered by Stark Industries. During the attempt to escape, the reactor malfunctions, and Snow is exposed to the experimental setup, thereby leading to her gaining cryokinetic powers, which she then uses to defeat the attackers.

The heroic act on Luna Snow's part turned her into an overnight sensation as the media picked up on her superhero abilities besides her star presence.

What are Luna Snow's powers?

Marvel's Luna Snow is capable of manipulating ice and generating cold temperatures, owing to her mastery over cryokinetic energy.

Snow can construct bodies of ice of varying sizes, such as icicles and barriers, to attack her enemies or defend herself. Her character in War of the Realms was capable of producing dark ice for attacking techniques using her right hand and light ice as part of her healing powers.

The Korean pop star also has the power of charm, which allows her to bewitch her enemies. She renders them ineffective, as they are forced to put their guards down and are drawn to her. Her elemental powers offer added advantages, such as cryokinetic breath, which allows her to exhale chilling air with high momentum.

Snow uses her cryokinetic healing powers to fill wounds with light ice. She can heal from any physical injury in a matter of seconds, thanks to her fast healing abilities. Luna's body cells can also withstand extremely low temperatures, making her resistant to sub-zero climates.

However, Luna's ice powers can be neutralized by high temperatures or intense heat.

Marvel has released five singles under the K-pop star's name, including hits such as Flow (vocals by Luna), Tonight (vocals by Hyeongseo), and Fly Away (vocals by MinMin).