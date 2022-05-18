Who's playing who in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies? Characters explored in Indian adaptation of Archie Comics

The Indian adaptation of the popular comic franchise Archie Comics has made comic book fans in India crazy with excitement. The first look has been successful in hitting people's nostalgia, and the film is certainly going to do the same. That being said, we cannot wait for it to be released.

The film features popular characters like Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, and Jughead Jones, played by new and talented Indian young faces.

But who is playing who, and what do we know about these well-known characters? Let's explore.

Which Archie Comics' character are the main cast playing?

1) Agastya Nanda is playing Archie Andrews

Archie Andrews is the favorite kid in town. He is always willing to help out his friends in need. He also plays the guitar and is the lead singer in his incredible band, The Archies. This teenage Casanova has a reputation when it comes to the romance department, especially with Betty and Veronica, the forever love triangle.

Agastya Nanda is quite charming, which can come in handy when he portrays Archie Andrews.

2) Suhana Khan is playing Veronica Lodge

Veronica is the prettiest girl in school, who likes shopping, fashion, and being the center of attraction (which she usually is). She's also the daughter of the richest man in town, Hiram Lodge. It is safe to say that the entire Riverdale High has a crush on this famous diva. But that's not all you should know about her, she's also massively kind and has a huge heart, just like her best friend, Betty.

Suhana Khan's confident personality and fashion sense make her a great choice to play Veronica Lodge.

3) Khushi Kapoor is playing Betty Cooper

Betty loves to read and is an avid writer. She's intelligent, passionate, and is usually seen doing community service. Betty loves journalling, and is the classic girl next door with luscious blonde hair and the sweetest personality. Betty is the kind of person who is friends with everyone.

Khushi Kapoor was born to play Betty Cooper with her innocent eyes and friendly smile. There's no one who's fitter for this role than her.

4) Mihir Ahuja is playing Jughead Jones

Jughead is the most relatable character in the entire line-up for you if you love food as much as he does. You can always spot him around Burgers, Fries, Pizzas, Hotdogs, and Milkshakes.

Jughead also has a spectacular sense of humor filled with witty comebacks and sarcasm. He is amazingly sharp and avoids dating for the troubles he sees Archie in. Mihir Ahuja has proven his acting skills a number of times, whether we talk about Bard of Blood or Super 30. He is definitely going to kill it as Jughead Jones.

5) Vedang Raina is playing Reggie Mantle

Reggie Mantle is the archenemy of Archie Andrews. The only time this handsome jock is not looking in the mirror is when he is trying to prank Archie and other kids in Riverdale High. Reggie has an infamous reputation when it comes to practical jokes. He also has a bragging problem, but he makes up for everything with his good looks.

Vedang Raina has already won hearts with his portrayal of Reggie in The Archies first look. He's more Reggie than anyone could be.

6) Yuvraj Menda is playing Dilton Doiley

Dilton Doiley is the smartest kid in Riverdale High. His likes include robotics, physics, biology, chemistry, and working in his lab. Dilton helps his friends in their studies in exchange for them helping him to look cooler in school. Although he makes big messes because most of his inventions fail, he has a big heart.

Yuvraj Menda is seen holding a book in the first look. As soon as the fans saw that, their mind went straight to Dilton Doiley. Yuvraj nailed the first look by portraying the shy genius satisfactorily.

7) Aditi Dot is rumored to be playing Midge Klump

Midge is an attractive and witty girl at Riverdale High who is the long-time girlfriend of Moose, a jock who everybody fears. Midge is inherently easygoing and approachable, but if anyone even comes close to her, they have to go through her boyfriend Moose first. She loves making friends, socializing, and hates her boyfriend beating other guys for her.

Aditi Dot is mostly known for her musical talents, but we're sure she's going to play the character with all her might.

The comic franchise has been around for a very long time, making fans love these characters issue after issue, but seeing a live-action film adaptation with them is surely going to be a blast. God bless Zoya Akhtar for coming up with the idea!

