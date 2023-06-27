Who are The Authority? Taking a look at the origins of the superhero group rumored to appear in Superman: Legacy

It looks like Superman: Legacy won't have Superman as the only superhero to appear in the story as the superhero group The Authority is rumored to appear in it as well. According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, it was stated that casting for the group is going to begin soon. Additionally given that the group already has a separate project lined up, this does seem likely.

It wouldn't be that odd for The Authority to appear in Superman: Legacy as the superhero has interacted with the group in the past. However, they're still quite unknown to the general public. So, with them being rumored to appear in the film, fans are wondering who exactly they are and who the members of the group are.

The Authority is a superhero group formed out of the remaining members of StormWatch

Especially in an established DC Universe. If Brainiac does end up becoming the villain of Superman Legacy, it could make sense why some characters outside the Superman world like Mr. Terrific and members of The Authority might get involved. Especially in an established DC Universe. https://t.co/ixW2ALXBrK

The Authority is created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch and first appeared in their own comic book series called The Authority released in May 1999. This is a superhero group that does things differently and more often than not, they utilize some quite extreme methods to get the job done.

According to Fandom, the group was formed following the destruction of StormWatch due to an alien infestation. The group was formed by the remaining member Jenny Sparks, who alongside her previous teammates Jack Hawksmoor and Swift decided that no matter what it takes, they will change the world.

Enlisting more heroes, their group consists of:

Jenny Sparks

Swift

Jack Hawksmoor

The Engineer (Angela Spica)

Jeroen Thornedike

Apollo

Midnighter

They would make their first appearance when the villain Kaizen Gamorra would return and want to take advantage of StormWatch's breakup and destroy the world. Gamorra would form an army that would consist of super soldiers and would first destroy Moscow, and then lead an attack later to destroy London, however, the attack would be thwarted.

Later, the group would get to know that Gamorra is set to be attacking Los Angeles, and to stop him, Midnighter would use Carrier to destroy his cloning island. After that, the group would continue to act as a team and go on various adventures. They would save the world on multiple occasions and continue to add various members to their group as well.

James Gunn utilizing the Authority in Legacy & taking a different approach with Superman being a hero that arrives later will be interesting I love the idea of Superman being “the first” & “the best” superhero, especially when new super humans emerge and challenge his ideals. James Gunn utilizing the Authority in Legacy & taking a different approach with Superman being a hero that arrives later will be interesting https://t.co/IYxF8RzzOp

Their appearance in Superman: Legacy wouldn't be that jarring too as Clark Kent and Authority have interacted with each on many occasions as well. As a matter of fact, they had their own comic run titled Superman and The Authority that saw the Man of Steel seek out Manchester Black to form his own Authority and stop foes.

Authority is all set to receive their own project in the newly rebooted DC Live-Action universe from James Gunn as well. So, it doesn't seem too out of the left field for them to appear in Superman: Legacy. The film can pretty much help them set up their own movie while launching the upcoming new universe.

Fans will get to know if The Authority appears in Superman: Legacy when the film releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.

