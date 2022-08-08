Who is The Prodigal in Netflix x DC's The Sandman? Exploring connection to the Endless

Netflix x DC's The Sandman has finally been released on the streaming platform worldwide, and the comic book's fans are celebrating.

Receiving immense praise from critics and audiences alike, The Sandman sees Dream return to his Kingdom of Dreaming a century after an occult ritual trapped him. Seeing his kingdom destroyed, he sets out to restore it.

With The Sandman featuring the family of the Endless, Neil Gaiman's world from the comic books was faithfully adapted. However, there were still a few key players missing from there.

With The Prodigal not appearing in the show, the family was very much incomplete.

Who is The Prodigal, and how is he connected to the universe of The Sandman?

An illustration of The Prodigal (Image via DevianArt/DanielGovar)

Before getting into The Prodigal, here's a look at who The Endless themselves are. Originating from Neil Gaiman's The Sandman comics, they are basically a dysfunctional family that possesses the most powerful forces and aspects of the DC Universe itself.

Being among the most powerful beings in the DC Universe, The Endless appear in different forms with extremely pale skin. They mostly spend time fulfilling their functions as embodiments of various forces.

For example, the protagonist Dream/Morpheus rules over the Kingdom of Dreaming and looks after the dreams of everyone.

The Endless consist of Death, Dream, Destiny, Destruction, Desire, Despair, and Delirium. Now, The Sandman show doesn't feature one of them.

The Prodigal is The Endless who embodies Destruction. The show does briefly mention him when Dream and Death discuss his whereabouts.

Being the fourth and eldest sibling, The Prodigal is a large man with red hair. Abandoning his duties would cause a huge conflict among the siblings as the realm of Destruction would be left unchecked. This is when he would get the name of The Prodigal.

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked



meet the Endless, powerful supernatural beings that are the physical manifestations of their respective names... and one hell of a dysfunctional family "Death has family -- Desire, Destiny, Despair." "Which one have I got?" "Dream."meet the Endless, powerful supernatural beings that are the physical manifestations of their respective names... and one hell of a dysfunctional family #TheSandman "Death has family -- Desire, Destiny, Despair." "Which one have I got?" "Dream." meet the Endless, powerful supernatural beings that are the physical manifestations of their respective names... and one hell of a dysfunctional family #TheSandman https://t.co/FbJ9rwcL40

He has abandoned his realm and duties as he believes that the advancement of science will bring destruction on a universal and worldwide scale. Not wanting to be responsible for it, he vanishes three hundred years before Dream is captured.

He is very much the embodiment of destruction, but he never brings it about himself. However, being a part of it, he is involved in many aspects.

With the show mentioning him, fans can expect him to appear in its second season. As a crucial part of the lore and history, his appearance is a given.

With him also being teased, the creators are gearing up for a massive reveal by the looks of it. If fans go by the comics as well, they can expect Dream and Delirium to go on a quest to track The Prodigal down as they need his help. Unfortunately, in the comics, that leads him to vanishing again.

Whatever the future of The Prodigal in The Sandman might be, fans are sure they will get to see it soon. Here is hoping Netflix announces a second season shortly.

