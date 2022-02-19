Who was Tom Veitch? Tributes pour in as comic book writer known for work on 'Star Wars' dies aged 80

On February 18, Star Wars comic book writer Tom Veitch passed away from COVID-19-related complications at the age of 80. The news of his death was announced by his brother Rick Veitch, who is also a comic book writer.

In his Facebook post, Rick wrote,

"Sad news. My brother, Tom Veitch, has passed away from Covid at 80 years of age."

Veitch is survived by his wife Martha, daughter Angelica, and brothers Robert, Rick, Michael, and Peter. The late comic writer is also survived by his two grandsons, Tommy Walls and Jacob Walls.

Tom Veitch initiated Dark Horse's Star Wars comics

Reference Point Podcast @RefPointPodcast #RIP Tom Veitch. For those who may not know, Tom Veitch was the writer behind Dark Empire, the story about Palpatine's Resurrection. He will be missed. He is one with the Force now #RIP Tom Veitch. For those who may not know, Tom Veitch was the writer behind Dark Empire, the story about Palpatine's Resurrection. He will be missed. He is one with the Force now https://t.co/JhTmBLFdTk

Tom Veitch was the eldest amongst six siblings and grew up in Vermont. After graduating from Columbia University, Veitch worked on several early poetry projects, which he compiled in a book. Veitch forayed into a lot of recognition in the comic book industry during the 1970s.

In 1968, the poet and novelist moved to San Francisco, where he was involved with Underground comix projects with artists like Greg Irons, Richard Corben, Jack Jaxon, and his brother Rick. For the uninitiated, Underground comix refers to self-published or creator-owned comics.

Veitch wrote several comics with Irons, including The Legions Of Charlies, Deviant Slice, and Skull Comix, amongst others. In 1988, Veitch collaborated with comic artist Cam Kennedy for their renowned limited-run comic series The Light and Darkness War, which had six issues. The comic was published by Epic Comics, which Marvel owned.

In the early 1990s, Veitch was responsible for initiating Dark Horse's Star Wars comics. He partnered with Kennedy once again for Star Wars comics like Dark Empire and Tales of the Jedi. Around the same time, he also worked for DC on Animal Man No. 33–50. Later in 1995, Veitch wrote two Elseworld series for Detective Comics, of which Superman: At Earth's End received much fame.

Veitch was also a novelist and poet who published his novel The Luis Armed Story in 1978. Five years prior to this, the author received a Big Table Award for Poetry. According to his brother Rick, Veitch was a spiritualist who launched the Lightmind Forum, a spiritual message board. He also reportedly owned a bookstore in Bennington, Vermont, which he operated for several years.

"What a legend" - Condolences rush in following Tom Veitch's death

Several comic book enthusiasts took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the late comic book writer. Numerous tweets stressed his contribution to bringing the Star Wars comics to life.

Blair Bidmead @blairbidmead Sad to hear that Tom Veitch has died. I loved his work on Animal Man, with Steve Dillion. That run often gets lost in the shuffle between your Morrison, Milligan & Delano. But I've really fond memories of those comics. RIP Sad to hear that Tom Veitch has died. I loved his work on Animal Man, with Steve Dillion. That run often gets lost in the shuffle between your Morrison, Milligan & Delano. But I've really fond memories of those comics. RIP https://t.co/kp8T7Ghdri

Wookieepedia @WookOfficial Today we have sad news to report. Tom Veitch, author of Dark Empire and Tales of the Jedi, has passed away. His stories explored new and exciting areas of the Star Wars universe, and he will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends, Today we have sad news to report. Tom Veitch, author of Dark Empire and Tales of the Jedi, has passed away. His stories explored new and exciting areas of the Star Wars universe, and he will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends, https://t.co/dnYSWRsCYt

EckhartsLadder @EckhartsLadder Very sad to read that Tom Veitch, author of Dark Empire, died. What a legend - Rest in Peace. Very sad to read that Tom Veitch, author of Dark Empire, died. What a legend - Rest in Peace. https://t.co/XFovni1KWM

Dark Horse Comics @DarkHorseComics We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Veitch. Tom's contributions to the Star Wars expanded universe are unforgettable, among his many other legacies. He will be greatly missed.



Our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones. We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Veitch. Tom's contributions to the Star Wars expanded universe are unforgettable, among his many other legacies. He will be greatly missed.Our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones. https://t.co/HpyaQ0oD7h

Blast Points Podcast @blast_points This was life changing back in the day. Thank you Tom Veitch. This was life changing back in the day. Thank you Tom Veitch. https://t.co/j4SWibhsXh

DC in the 80s @DCinthe1980s



dcinthe80s.com/2016/08/the-to… Today, with a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Tom Veitch. While Tom will be remembered for many impressive accomplishments in his career, how many writers can say that they inserted themselves into a story and lost to Animal Man in a fistfight? Today, with a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Tom Veitch. While Tom will be remembered for many impressive accomplishments in his career, how many writers can say that they inserted themselves into a story and lost to Animal Man in a fistfight? dcinthe80s.com/2016/08/the-to… https://t.co/aFk8BG11ft

Chloe Maveal @PunkRokMomJeans Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Tom Veitch. The Light and Darkness War set the bar for contemporary war comics in my mind, and his take on Star Wars showed that flipping off source material really CAN create something richer and more fun.



What a loss. Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Tom Veitch. The Light and Darkness War set the bar for contemporary war comics in my mind, and his take on Star Wars showed that flipping off source material really CAN create something richer and more fun.What a loss. https://t.co/zTIta4LcGk

Bronze Age Star Wars @starwarsbronze Bronze Age Star Wars @starwarsbronze @SWT_Channel @bioware @SWTOR When it comes to the Old Republic, I was there from the get-go: I pored over the endnotes from the original issues of Dark Empire that first introduced the characters and concepts that later took center-stage in "Tales of the Jedi." @SWT_Channel @bioware @SWTOR When it comes to the Old Republic, I was there from the get-go: I pored over the endnotes from the original issues of Dark Empire that first introduced the characters and concepts that later took center-stage in "Tales of the Jedi." To give you an idea of the late Tom Veitch's impact, each issue of Dark Empire came with extensive in-universe endnotes in which Veitch laid out the history of the Old Republic. These notes formed the basis of Veitch's own Tales of the Jedi comics and later the KOTOR saga. twitter.com/starwarsbronze… To give you an idea of the late Tom Veitch's impact, each issue of Dark Empire came with extensive in-universe endnotes in which Veitch laid out the history of the Old Republic. These notes formed the basis of Veitch's own Tales of the Jedi comics and later the KOTOR saga. twitter.com/starwarsbronze…

100% Star Wars @100PerStarWars I'm sad to hear that Tom Veitch has passed away. He was one of the men responsible for the creation of the Tales of the Jedi comics and of course the story of Exar Kun.



He made some massive contributions to Star Wars and will be sorely missed. May the Force be with you, Tom. I'm sad to hear that Tom Veitch has passed away. He was one of the men responsible for the creation of the Tales of the Jedi comics and of course the story of Exar Kun.He made some massive contributions to Star Wars and will be sorely missed. May the Force be with you, Tom. https://t.co/K2rBU8wbyD

