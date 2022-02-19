Who was Tom Veitch? Tributes pour in as comic book writer known for work on 'Star Wars' dies aged 80

On February 18, Star Wars comic book writer Tom Veitch passed away from COVID-19-related complications at the age of 80. The news of his death was announced by his brother Rick Veitch, who is also a comic book writer.
In his Facebook post, Rick wrote,
"Sad news. My brother, Tom Veitch, has passed away from Covid at 80 years of age."
Veitch is survived by his wife Martha, daughter Angelica, and brothers Robert, Rick, Michael, and Peter. The late comic writer is also survived by his two grandsons, Tommy Walls and Jacob Walls.
Tom Veitch initiated Dark Horse's Star Wars comics
Tom Veitch was the eldest amongst six siblings and grew up in Vermont. After graduating from Columbia University, Veitch worked on several early poetry projects, which he compiled in a book. Veitch forayed into a lot of recognition in the comic book industry during the 1970s.
In 1968, the poet and novelist moved to San Francisco, where he was involved with Underground comix projects with artists like Greg Irons, Richard Corben, Jack Jaxon, and his brother Rick. For the uninitiated, Underground comix refers to self-published or creator-owned comics.
Veitch wrote several comics with Irons, including The Legions Of Charlies, Deviant Slice, and Skull Comix, amongst others. In 1988, Veitch collaborated with comic artist Cam Kennedy for their renowned limited-run comic series The Light and Darkness War, which had six issues. The comic was published by Epic Comics, which Marvel owned.
In the early 1990s, Veitch was responsible for initiating Dark Horse's Star Wars comics. He partnered with Kennedy once again for Star Wars comics like Dark Empire and Tales of the Jedi. Around the same time, he also worked for DC on Animal Man No. 33–50. Later in 1995, Veitch wrote two Elseworld series for Detective Comics, of which Superman: At Earth's End received much fame.
Veitch was also a novelist and poet who published his novel The Luis Armed Story in 1978. Five years prior to this, the author received a Big Table Award for Poetry. According to his brother Rick, Veitch was a spiritualist who launched the Lightmind Forum, a spiritual message board. He also reportedly owned a bookstore in Bennington, Vermont, which he operated for several years.
"What a legend" - Condolences rush in following Tom Veitch's death
Several comic book enthusiasts took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the late comic book writer. Numerous tweets stressed his contribution to bringing the Star Wars comics to life.