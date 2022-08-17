Who are the Wrecking Crew? Exploring the supervillain group amidst their live-action debut in the upcoming She-Hulk series

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 18, 2022. The early premiere in LA, which happened on August 15, attracted rave reviews from critics and audiences, thereby increasing the anticipation surrounding the new series.

The show is pinned around the story of Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany). Walters is a talented lawyer specializing in superhero-related legal cases. However, she gains some superpowers herself after she receives a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk.

The trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showcased a bunch of villains, including the relatively lesser-known supervillain group called Wrecking Crew. First introduced in Defenders #17, the crew includes Wrecker, Piledriver, Bulldozer and Thunderball.

With the Wrecking Crew set to appear in the upcoming show, here we take a look at their origins and explore some details about them.

All you need to know about the Wrecking Crew, ahead of their appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The Wrecking Crew is a supervillain group imbued with Asgardian powers. They were created by Len Wein and Sal Buscema.

According to Fandom, the Wrecking Crew was formed after Dirk Garthwaite got his powers when a lightning storm struck his crowbar. However, Dirk wasn't the only one holding on to the tool when it was hit by the lightnight bolt. There were three others alongside him.

The powers from the crowbar would make Garthwaite the Wrecker. Eliot Frankin, an ex-physicist, would turn into Thunderball, whereas ex-army Master Segeant Henry Camp became Bulldozer and ex-farmhand Brian Calusky turned into Piledriver.

Wrecker, Piledriver, Bulldozer and Thunderball collectively formed Wrecking Crew - the mainstay villains for Thor.

In their first appearance, the crew faced off against the Defenders while they went around destroying buildings related to Richmond Enterprises, all in pursuit of a Gamma bomb misplaced by Franklin years ago. The Defenders subdued them in this altercation, with Bruce Banner disabling the bomb as well.

The Wrecking Crew have also faced off against the likes of Iron Fist and Spider-Woman, and were a part of the Masters of Evil. They also participated in the original Secret Wars events and were dropped into the Battleworld.

Nando @NandovMovies Here's a better look at the Wrecking Crew and their weapons that are powered by Asgardian Runes, which is how they work in the comics. She Hulk has so much comic nonsense. I love it. Here's a better look at the Wrecking Crew and their weapons that are powered by Asgardian Runes, which is how they work in the comics. She Hulk has so much comic nonsense. I love it. https://t.co/WViBlIKK63

The Wrecker has a powered-up Crowbar for a weapon, whereas Thunderball wields a ball and chain. Bulldozer has a specially made armored helmet.

Despite their mystical Asgardian powers in the comic origin, it seems as if She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is going to roll with their own version of the Wrecking Crew. In the trailer, the crew looked like a far cry from their comic book counterparts, and are seen dressed in ordinary clothes, implying their lack of superpowered suits.

It is expected that the crew will battle She-Hulk in the earlier episodes of the series, where they might just get beaten up by Jennifer Walters, given that they don't really seem to have their original magical powers.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on August 18, 2022.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal