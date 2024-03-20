Why there should be Darth Plagueis master in Star Wars: The Acolyte, explained

The inclusion of Darth Plagueis in Star Wars: The Acolyte is a topic of much speculation among fans. At the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation about his appearance in the series. However, there is rampant speculation that the Sith Lord shown in the trailer could be either Darth Plagueis or Darth Tenebrous, Plagueis' master.

Notably, Darth Plagueis' inclusion in Star Wars: The Acolyte could explore intriguing dynamics. This is especially true given that The Acolyte is set to explore the dark side of the Force in the final days of the High Republic era. It must be noted that the Republic era is roughly a century before The Phantom Menace, so it does fall within a time frame where Darth Plagueis could be a significant figure.

All the reasons why there should be Darth Plagueis master in Star Wars: The Acolyte

Darth Plagueis the Wise is a significant figure in Star Wars lore because of his relationship with Sith mythology and his understanding of the Dark Side of the Force. Moreover, his mention in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, specifically in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, has left a lasting impact on fans and the broader narrative of the franchise.

Therefore, including a character like Darth Plagueis in Star Wars: The Acolyte could provide several compelling storytelling opportunities. Below is the list of all the reasons why his character could be value-additive:

1) Enriching the Sith Lore and unraveling hidden answers

Darth Plagueis is known for his deep understanding and manipulation of the Dark Side. His powers include the ability to create life and cheat death, which can be a gateway to exploring previously uncharted depths of Sith lore and philosophy.

Furthermore, by integrating Darth Plagueis into the Star Wars canon timeline, Disney might provide answers about Palpatine's force-induced immortality. Therefore, The Acolyte could be the platform for unraveling the narrative of Darth Plagueis the Wise.

2) A direct connection to the Skywalker saga

Plagueis’ direct connection to the Skywalker saga provides an opportunity to create a narrative bridge between the High Republic era and the events of the prequels. Notably, Plagueis' connection to the Skywalker saga is through his apprentice, Sheev Palpatine, later known as Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious.

Therefore, his inclusion in Star Wars: The Acolyte can offer fans a richer understanding of the events leading up to the rise of the Galactic Empire.

3) A catalyst for exploring the recurring theme of immortality

Fans of the franchise know how the quest for immortality is a recurring theme in Star Wars. What Plagueis brings to the table is his obsession with this concept, which can be a notable plot point. His experiments and research could provide new insights into the Force and its capabilities. Additionally, he can even introduce new Force abilities or concepts into the canon.

4) Darth's inclusion could expand the Star Wars timeline

Darth Plagueis allows for exploration of the master-apprentice dynamic within the Sith. It highlights the nature of their relationships marked by ambition, betrayal, and power struggles. This could add layers of complexity and moral ambiguity to the series.

Not only this, including Darth Plagueis in Star Wars: The Acolyte can further expand the Star Wars universe in terms of timeline. This is because his presence can help establish a continuity of Sith lineage and their hidden workings throughout different eras. Consequently, it will contribute to a more cohesive and interconnected galaxy.

6) Darth's character could attract more viewership to the show

Darth Plagueis is a character that has fascinated fans since his mention in Revenge of the Sith. As a result, his inclusion in Star Wars: The Acolyte would increase engagement and excitement among the fanbase, thereby attracting viewers who are eager to learn more about this mysterious character.

Star Wars: The Acolyte will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting June 4, 2024.