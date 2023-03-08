Why did Deadpool kill Spider-Man? Explained

Deadpool and Spider-Man are two of the most popular and beloved characters in the Marvel universe. Both characters have unique personalities and abilities, and have teamed up several times in the past to save the world from various villains.

However, in one storyline, Deadpool did indeed kill Spider-Man as the former had been brainwashed. This event, known as the "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe" storyline, was a deliberately dark and violent departure from the more lighthearted tone that these characters often embody.

While some fans may have been shocked or even outraged by this turn of events, it's essential to remember that it was merely one version of these characters and their interactions. This article will delve into the reasoning behind Deadpool killing Spider-Man and explore why it happened.

The shocking phase: What caused Deadpool to kill Spider-Man?

The storyline in which Deadpool kills Spider-Man takes place in the comic book series, Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe.

In this series, Deadpool has gone insane and has started killing all the heroes and villains in the Marvel universe. The storyline is a "What If" scenario, meaning that it's not part of the main continuity of the Marvel universe, but rather an alternate universe where things have turned out differently.

In the series, Deadpool has been brainwashed by a mysterious organization and has become a killing machine. He kills many of the Marvel characters, including the X-Men, the Avengers, and the Fantastic Four. Spider-Man is one of the last heroes standing as he faces Deadpool in the final battle.

During the battle, Spiderman tries to reason with Deadpool, but he refuses to listen. (Image via Marvel)

During the battle, Spiderman tries to reason with Deadpool, but he refuses to listen. He is completely consumed by his desire to kill and sees Spider-Man as just another obstacle in his way.

In the end, Deadpool manages to kill Spider-Man, leaving fans shocked and saddened.

It's important to note that this storyline is not part of the main continuity of the Marvel universe, and it's not something that happened in the comics. The storyline is simply a "What If" scenario, which means that it's just a fun and creative way to explore different possibilities within the Marvel universe.

Alternate universes: Spiderman and Deadpool

Both Deadpool and Spiderman are the most popular characters known so far. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

In alternate universes of the Marvel universe, both Deadpool and Spider-Man take on different roles and identities, showcasing their versatility and adaptability as characters. They eventually cross paths, and their unlikely alliance helps turn the tide against Apocalypse and his minions.

In a storyline from an alternate universe, both characters are infected with a virus that turns them into flesh-eating zombies. In this universe, they join forces with other undead heroes and villains to survive and fight against the zombie apocalypse.

Gwen becomes a Spider-Woman and fights crime while also dealing with the challenges of being a teenage girl. (Image Via Marvel)

In the "Spider-Gwen" universe, Spiderman's role is taken on by Gwen Stacy, who is bitten by a radioactive spider. In this universe, Gwen becomes a Spider-Woman and fights crime while also dealing with the challenges of being a teenage girl. In one storyline, Gwen teams up with Deadpool to take down a group of villains who have taken over the city.

Overall, the alternate universes of the Marvel universe showcase the versatility and adaptability of these characters, allowing for unique and exciting stories that explore new facets of their personalities and abilities.

Poll : 0 votes