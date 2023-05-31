Ezra Miller’s The Flash will be one of the biggest blockbusters of Summer 2023, if not the biggest of all. A lot of DC fans and general moviegoers are looking forward to Barry Allen’s team-up with his younger self, along with Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

But there are big questions regarding the future of this franchise in everyone’s mind because James Gunn will be rebooting the DCU and replacing at least half of the old DCEU characters with newer faces. So, whether we will get The Flash 2 and see Ezra Miller return for it are questions most people want to know the answer to. Luckily, Director Andy Muschietti has opened up on the matter.

Ezra Miller could stick around as The Flash

The Flash director Andy Muschietti (Image via DC)

While speaking on The Playlist's The Discourse podcast, Andy Muschietti talked about the potential future of Ezra Miller after The Flash. He stated that if The Flash 2 were to happen, then Miller would surely continue in it because their portrayal of the character is truly unmatched. Muschietti said:

"I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

To add to this, Producer Barbara Muschietti revealed how committed Ezra Miller was throughout production. She said:

"In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

So, if The Flash turns in a sizable profit, then its sequel will definitely happen in the semi-rebooted universe and Miller would be brought back in it.

Why Miller won’t be fired now

The Flash poster (Image via DC)

Even after Ezra Miller got stuck in controversies throughout 2022, Warner Bros. did not fire them or cancel The Flash as the film had already been shot with the actor. The studio stuck with the actor and got them the help they needed, but there are many people who still haven’t forgotten what Miller did. However, others are willing to give them a second chance.

According to fans, Warner Bros. didn’t let the actor go because the studio was backed into a corner and had no choice but to stick with them since they had already shot the whole film.

The Flash movie (Image via DC)

So, the general thought process was that maybe after The Flash, Ezra Miller might get replaced in James Gunn’s new DCU. But, if director Muschietti is to be believed, then Miller would continue in the DCU.

One of the main reasons for that is if they could turn The Flash into a success despite their past, establishing that people forgave them. The second main reason is that Miller is a very talented actor, the likes of James Gunn and Peter Safran may not want to let them go after a successful outing. So, they could stick around while other characters are rebooted.

Ezra Miller’s The Flash hits theaters on June 16.

