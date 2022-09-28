European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C Points Table: Updated standings after Scotland XI vs France Match 10

The second day of Group C of the European Cricket Championship 2022 saw some exciting games on Tuesday, September 27. The Cartama Oval in Cartama hosted all the games from day two.

At the end of Day 2, Belgium sit at the top of the table with six points. They have won three out of the four games they have played so far. Luxembourg have also had a similar fate with six points to their name.

The Belgian side have a net run rate of +1.386 and pip Luxembourg who have -0.280. Scotland XI follow Luxembourg in the table, having won two games and lost as many and have four points to their name. Malta also have four points under their belt and sit below the Scotland XI.

France are struggling in the competition. They have played four games and are yet to win a single game. They will look to register their first win of the competition when they take the field on day three.

France remain winless at the end of day two

The first match of day two of Group C saw Malta beat Luxembourg convincingly. Batting first, Malta posted 131 on the board, thanks to 70 from Darshit Patankar. Waseem Abbas picked up three wickets and helped his side restrict Luxembourg to 89 to win the game by 42 runs.

The seventh game saw Belgium beat Scotland comprehensively. Scotland XI scored 100 in their 10 overs. Belgium's top-order batters stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total with seven balls to spare.

In the eighth match, the Luxembourg bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked France over for 65. Mohit Dixit finished with figures of 3/11 in his two overs. The batters chased down the total in the last over with six wickets in hand.

Malta posted 90 on the board after electing to bat first in the ninth match. Ali Raza played a fantastic cameo of 47 off just 17 balls to help Belgium get across the line in the seventh over to register their third win of the competition.

In the last game of day two of Group C, Scotland XI scored 131 at the end of their innings, losing only four wickets. Callum Garden played a good hand of 63* off just 25 balls. The French side were restricted to 63 as Scotland XI completed a comprehensive win by 68 runs.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C: Day 3 Fixtures

The fixtures for the third day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group C are as follows:

Match 11, Belgium vs Scotland XI, 3.00 pm IST

Match 12 – Luxembourg vs France, 5.00 pm IST

Match 13 – Malta vs Belgium, 7.00 pm IST

Match 14 – Scotland XI vs Luxembourg, 9.00 pm IST

Match 15 – France vs Malta, 11.00 pm IST

