“Don’t blame any one” – Irfan Pathan replies to fan blaming MS Dhoni for all-rounder’s short international cricketer

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan gave an epic reply to a fan on Twitter for blaming MS Dhoni for his short career in international cricket.

The response came after a fan vented his anger at the team management and Dhoni for the all-rounder’s absence from the Indian team after 2012.

Pathan made his international debut for India against Australia in 2003. The left-arm seamer was famous for his swing bowling and ability to contribute with the bat. He represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, where he picked up 301 wickets and amassed 2,821 runs.

His biggest achievement in international cricket was winning the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. He also won the Player of the Match award in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

An iconic bowling spell in the final from @IrfanPathan helped #TeamIndia become World Champions!

The Baroda all-rounder was also famous for his first over hat-trick against Pakistan in a Karachi Test in 2006.

He last played for the Men in Blue at the age of 29 in 2012. However, he announced his retirement in January 2020.

The fan expressed disappointment regarding his non-selection in the Indian team and wrote on Twitter:

"Every time I see Irfan Pathan in these leagues, I curse MS & his management even more...I can't believe he played last white ball game at the age of just 29...Perfect no. 7, any team would die for..But India played Jaddu, even Binny #LegendsLeagueCricket."

Irfan Pathan replied:

“Don’t blame any one. Thank you for love.”

Irfan Pathan is playing in Road Safety World Series and Legends League Cricket

Irfan is currently playing for the India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series and the Bhilwara Kings (in Legends League Cricket). The southpaw is once again entertaining his fans with his all-around abilities in the T20 tournaments.

He will be in action for the Bhilwara Kings against the Gujarat Giants in Cuttack on Tuesday (September 27).

His side will look to bounce back after losing to the Manipal Tigers and India Capitals in their last two matches. The 37-year-old is also expected to represent India Legends in one of the semi-finals of the RSWS.

