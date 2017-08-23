10 established batsmen who have scored more ODI ducks than 100s

A record which these world-class batsmen would not be proud of.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 23 Aug 2017, 16:49 IST

Over the past two decades or so, we have seen many great batsmen light up the field in ODIs with their performance with the bat.

Each country has produced great batsmen who have taken the cricketing world by storm and decimated opposition bowlers on their given day.

Despite consistently performing well and scoring many centuries for their respective countries, there are a few number of batsmen who hold the unfortunate record of scoring more ducks than international centuries.

Here is a list of 10 such batsmen.

Please note: We have selected batsmen who have scored more than 10 international ODI centuries.

Sanath Jayasuriya

One of the most destructive opening batsmen of his time, Sanath Jayasuriya was one of the greatest ever Sri Lankan batsmen to have played the game.

He was known as the Matara Mauler due to his ability to decimate the opposition bowling attack with ease. He took on the world’s best bowlers with ease and gave them nightmares with his attacking style of play.

He was the captain of the Sri Lankan side for a long time as well and guided them to the World Cup semi-final in 2003, where they ended up losing to Australia.

At times, he would look to go big right from the first ball of the innings and while that paid off on a number of occasions, he himself had to pay the price at times by getting dismissed on the very first delivery which he faced.

This led to a higher number of ducks than centuries for former Sri Lankan captain. In his illustrious career, he has featured in 445 ODIs for the Islanders and while he has 28 centuries to his name, he, unfortunately, has 34 ducks as well.