10 cricketers who could be future World Cup Captains

Here's a look at possible future world cricket captains.

@anosh_subawalla by Anosh Subawalla Top 5 / Top 10 07 Aug 2017, 14:04 IST

Peter Handscomb has been part of Team Australia since he was in the under-19 squad

Captaincy, like coaching, varies significantly from team to team and the level the team plays at. When it comes to team sports, cricket differs greatly from others when you look at the role of the captain. In football, the captain is a formal leader on the pitch, and a role model off it, but the way a team plays and the major decisions taken during a game are contemplated by the coach. In cricket, on the other hand, the captain pulls the strings. An effective captain is invaluable to the team and its performance outcomes. They will seek to lead by example, to motivate and to inspire the team to successful performances.

Over the years, the world of cricket has come to witness several able captains, each renowned for their own unique attributes. While some skippers are renowned for their aggression, the others are feared by the opposition for their cool as a cucumber demeanor. But what they have in common is their hunger to win; refusing to back down, regardless of the situation as their underlying motive is to see their country victorious at the highest level.

Being handed the baton of captaincy is a matter of pride and honor for any player. Being captain, however, isn't all fun and games, as they're meant to shoulder responsibility when things aren't going smoothly. Currently, all the top cricket teams in the world are headed by able men, who have proved their worth time and again. However, with their reign not expected to last forever, here's a look at the plausible future world cricket captains.

Peter Handscomb (Australia)

Over the years, Australia have been known to produce great captains. Names such as Don Bradman, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke are just few among a never ending list.

Handscomb has been part of the Australian team since the Under-19s and has also captained the Australia A team in the past. Having burst on to the scene for his prolific performance in the Sheffield shield for his side, Victoria, Peter has even gone on to captain the side.

He made his breakthrough in the National team, having played a crucial role in salvaging a draw for Australia against India in Ranchi, with his 'Over my dead body' batting.

Handscomb possesses an indomitable spirit and the ability to lift the morale of his team, which makes him a contender in the line of probable future captains.