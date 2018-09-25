11 lowest ODI team totals in history

History of 11 lowest ODI team totals

Cricket, the 'Gentleman's Game', has mainly turned up as a 'game of the batsmen'. We love to watch the batsmen playing destructive innings, smashing fours and sixes, scoring tons; in the upshot, we just love to watch a cricket match that is high scoring. But, there are some rare encounters, where the bowlers have dominated the opponent batsmen. Even the strongest batting line-up has also collapsed like a house of cards, in front of devastating bowling.

Here in this slideshow, we will discuss 11 such ODI team totals, which are the lowest in the world cricket history.

#11 54/10 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Harare, 2017

Afghani bowling line-up shot out Zimbabwe for 54

On February 26, 2017, the 5th ODI of the Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe was played at Harare. In that match, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Noor Ali Zadran (46 off 49 balls), Rahmat Shah (50 off 79 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (48 off 40 balls) helped Afghanistan to put 253 runs on board for 9 wickets.

Zimbabwe's inning was delayed by heavy rain and as a result, they had to chase a revised total of 161 off 22 overs. In reply, Zimbabwe batting line-up collapsed as they lost early wickets back to back. Only two batsmen, Ryan Burl (11 off 13 balls) and Graeme Cremer (14 off 14 balls) managed to score in double figures.

Rashid Khan took 2 wickets, while Amir Hamza and Mohammad Nabi took 3 wickets each. As a result, Zimbabwe became able to score only 54 for 10 wickets, off just 13.5 overs. Afghanistan won the match by 106 runs (D/L method) and sealed the series 3-2.

