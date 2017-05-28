2017 Champions Trophy: 5 Indian middle order batsmen to look out for

Here are five Indian middle-order who can destroy any bowling opposition during the Champions Trophy.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2017, 20:07 IST

India begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan

The eighth edition of the Champions Trophy is getting closer and closer with the tournament set to begin on Thursday, when England take on Bangladesh in the opening match at The Oval.

Defending champions India are one of the favourites to win the title and have been pooled in a group where only South Africa will be expected to provide some difficulty to them as Pakistan and Sri Lanka are opponents who India can easily win against.

India’s squad consists of nine members from the previous edition with Virat Kohli leading the team for the first time in a major ICC tournament. India have a strong squad at their disposal with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma being suitable opening options.

Virat Kohli will be a talismanic figure for the team throughout the tournament.

India will also be relying a lot on their middle order to keep the scoreboard ticking. India’s middle-order has a mix of youth and experience and can be a nightmare to any bowling opposition. Here are five Indian middle order batsmen to look out for during the Champions Trophy.

#5. Hardik Pandya

Pandya has proven himself to be a pretty handy batsman during the slog overs

Pandya had a decent IPL with the Mumbai Indians, scoring 250 runs at a strike rate of 156.25 and picking up 6 wickets. The Champions Trophy will be the first 50-over ICC tournament for the young all-rounder and the first time that he will be batting in overseas conditions.

Pandya has proved to be a pretty handy middle-order batsman who has the ability to score quickly during the death overs and he has justified this ability of his on a few occasions during the ODI series against New Zealand and England a few months back.

Provided Pandya can adapt well to the conditions in England, his presence in the middle-order could benefit India a lot.