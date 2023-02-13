3 batting records Rohit Sharma could break as India captain

Rohit Sharma became the captain of Team India in all formats of cricket last year. Virat Kohli stepped down as the T20I skipper after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Soon after the mega event, the BCCI named Sharma as the new captain of the T20I and ODI teams.

Kohli stepped down as the Test captain a few weeks later, after the away series against South Africa culminated. By February 2022, Rohit Sharma was the captain in all three formats.

Sharma has done a good job as the Indian skipper so far. The Men in Blue are the top-ranked team in the ICC Team Rankings for ODIs and T20Is. They are currently second in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table, but if they win the ongoing series against Australia by 4-0, India will attain the top spot in the WTC standings as well.

Over the last 15 years, Rohit Sharma has set many new records while playing in a non-captaincy role for the team. In this listicle, we will look at the three new records the Hitman could make playing as India captain.

#1 Rohit Sharma can set a new record for highest individual Test score by an Indian captain

Rohit Sharma has a habit of recording big scores at the international level. The current Indian captain has scored three double centuries in ODI cricket, highlighting his ability to convert hundreds into daddy hundreds. Sharma has scored one Test double hundred as well, but his highest score as Indian Test captain is 120.

Virat Kohli currently owns the record for the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Tests. He played a knock of 254 runs in a match against South Africa back in 2019.

If Sharma gets going in one of the Test matches, it should not be a surprise if he becomes the first Indian to score a triple hundred as captain.

#2 Rohit Sharma can break another record of Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma has gotten off to a great start in his career as Test captain. In four innings, Sharma has aggregated 210 runs at an average of 52.50. He currently holds second position on the list of Indian captains with the best batting average in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli is at the top with an average of 54.80. If Sharma continues in the same vein, he could break Kohli's record.

#3 Most sixes by a captain in T20Is

Rohit is known for his six-hitting ability. He currently holds third position on the list of batters with the most sixes in T20Is as captain. Sharma has smacked 82 sixes while leading the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game.

Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch are ahead of Rohit on the all-time list. Morgan is at the top with 86 sixes. It should not be a surprise if Rohit replaces Morgan at the top soon because both Finch and Morgan have now retired from international cricket.

