3 BBL teams who should target R Ashwin if he plays 2025-26 season ft. Melbourne Stars

Tamil Nadu cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on August 28, while also expressing his interest in playing in franchise leagues around the world. Since then, he has been linked to various competitions.

On Tuesday, September 2, Cricbuzz reported that the ace spinner is in discussions for a potential move to the 2025-26 Big Bash League (BBL), scheduled to start on December 14. The report added that Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg has held talks with the former Indian stalwart, telling Cricbuzz:

"To get someone with Ashwin's credentials to come over here for the BBL will be great at so many levels. He's a champion cricketer who will bring a lot to the Big Bash and to our cricket summer.”

As reports of the 38-year-old’s potential move make waves, this article looks at three teams that might target Ravichandran Ashwin if he plays in the 2025-26 BBL season.

3 BBL teams who should target R Ashwin if he plays 2025-26 season

#1 Melbourne Renegades

Topping the list is the Melbourne Renegades, who endured a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, finishing sixth on the points table. Their home ground, Docklands Stadium, is spin-friendly and not a high-scoring venue, making Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion potentially very beneficial.

The Renegades already boast Australia’s premier white-ball spinner, Adam Zampa, who took 12 wickets in 10 games last season. Pairing Zampa with the former Indian stalwart could bolster their spin attack and allow both bowlers to make the most of the home conditions.

Additionally, the Renegades drafted 2024-25 season’s leading wicket-taker Jason Behrendorff. With the combination of Behrendorff’s pace and the spin duo of Zampa and Ashwin, the team could become a formidable force in the upcoming season.

#2 Melbourne Stars

Another team likely to target Ravichandran Ashwin if he decides to play in the 2025-26 BBL is the Melbourne Stars. The Stars have traditionally relied heavily on their pacers, leaving their spin department relatively weak.

For the upcoming season, they have already brought in Mitchell Swepson from the Brisbane Heat. Adding the 38-year-old would further bolster their spin options. The Indian ace offers a wide range of variations, and the long boundaries at the Melbourne Cricket Ground would work in his favor.

Meanwhile, the team already boasts big guns like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. The off-spinner’s presence would bolster the leadership group while offering valuable mentorship to the younger players.

#3 Adelaide Strikers

The final team on the list is the Adelaide Strikers, who endured a disastrous 2024-25 BBL campaign, finishing last. In their spin department, Lloyd Pope took 15 wickets in 10 games at an average of 21.13 and an economy of 9.05.

However, Pope lacked adequate support from the other bowlers, which is where Ravichandran Ashwin could make a big impact. With experience in 333 T20 matches and 317 wickets to his name, the 38-year-old can be deployed at various stages of the game and contribute with the bat as well.

With the team boasting pacers like Luke Wood, Hasan Ali, and Jamie Overton, the Tamil Nadu spinner would be the ideal addition to complete Adelaide’s attack as they look to bounce back in the 2025-26 season.

