3 changes India might make for the 3rd ODI vs WI

India will take on hosts the West Indies in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series on Tuesday, August 1. The first two games were played in Barbados but the action will now shift to Trinidad for the final game of the rubber. The series is up for grabs as both India and the West Indies have played one game apiece.

The Men in Blue won the first game but the West Indies fought back emphatically in the second match to level the series, which makes for an interesting battle in Trinidad.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will now look to right the wrongs from the second game and win the series as that will give them confidence ahead of what is a tough calendar ahead. As they look to win the series, India might look to make a few changes to their side.

Here, we look at three changes that India could make for the third ODI against the West Indies.

#1 Virat Kohli in for Sanju Samson

While it is going to be extremely hard on Sanju Samson, who has got just one opportunity to present his case, it is highly likely that he will be left out for the third ODI. Former captain, Virat Kohli will return to the playing 11 for the decider in Samson's place.

Kohli was a part of the side in the first ODI but did not get to bat as the youngsters were pushed up the order.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma were then rested for the second game in Barbados. In the absence of the two seniors, Samson had a chance to create an impact but failed to do. He could only manage to score nine runs before he was caught at slips.

As Wednesday's game is a decider, Rohit and Rahul Dravid will be tempted to play their strongest side.

#2 Rohit Sharma in for Suryakumar yadav

Skipper Rohit Sharma, like Kohli, is likely to be back in the playing XI for the third ODI in Trinidad. With the series at stake, the management will look to strengthen the side, which might see Suryakumar Yadav miss out.

Suryakumar hasn't had a great run in ODIs despite being handed more than just a few opportunities. He has featured in 25 ODIs, which is quite a healthy sample size, but his returns have been poor, unlike his T20 numbers. The right-handed batter has an average of 23.8 and has scored just a couple of half-centuries in the format.

Not too many players have received as many chances as Suryakumar Yadav and it makes one wonder if the long rope is now reaching its end.

Much like in Kohli's case, Rohit's return to the Indian side will also help him for do-or-die games, as will be the case in the third match.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat in for Shardul Thakur

Jaydev Undakat last played an ODI in November 2013 against the same opposition. If he is in the plans for the World Cup, which must be the case as he is in the squad, the Indian team management should give him an opportunity in the third ODI.

Head coach Rahul Dravid stressed giving game-time to individuals and hence, Unadkat not getting a game in the series would deem his statement baseless. The left-arm pacer is the only left-arm option that India have at the moment and hence, he must be tried and tested before it's too late.

This would be the right time to test his skills as experimentation in the Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup could prove to be costly.