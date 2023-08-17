3 former Indian players in their prime who would have been a good fit for the 2023 World Cup ft. MS Dhoni 

Team India are currently scratching their heads over the potential ODI World Cup squad with way too many variables like injuries, form, and other factors coming in the way. It is quite obvious that there are certain deficiencies in the current squad and the shaky build-up has not done any favors.

Other teams are also not without issues heading into the World Cup, each with their own set of problems. However, defending champions England were handed a major boost after Ben Stokes agreed to reverse his ODI retirement and feature in the format, starting with the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

Even though Jos Buttler may not have Stokes' bowling ability at his disposal for the tournament, the ace all-rounder brings a lot to the table. His nerveless batting, ability to read situations, performance under pressure, and leadership abilities are just some of the traits that made the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) persuade him to return.

While it is unlikely that such a situation will hold true for India since no retired players are looking forward to making a comeback, it is engaging to ponder which stars from the past would be a perfect fit in the current Indian squad for the 2023 World Cup.

#1 MS Dhoni

Team India are facing a crisis in terms of their wicketkeeping situation. Their preferred candidate Rishabh Pant has been ruled out because of a long-term injury. The next best option KL Rahul is currently recovering from an injury and is massively short on game time.

While Ishan Kishan has been among the runs, he is not suitable to bat in the middle order while Sanju Samson has not been among the runs in recent times.

As a result, Team India would arguably welcome MS Dhoni in his prime, and the World Cup-winning skipper will outright walk into the current Indian setup. His ability to finish matches is unparalleled, and India can address multiple woes with this solitary change itself.

The Men in Blue could also use his calmness and his experience in such volatile times. His assured presence behind the gloves as well as in the lower-middle order is exactly what the team needs at the minute.

#2 Yuvraj Singh

Team India are in dire need of a left-handed batter in the middle order and a candidate in the top six that can lend a few overs in. Yuvraj Singh dutifully fulfilled that role for the team for several years and India have had difficulty finding such a candidate following the all-rounder's retirement.

Tilak Varma is the closest thing India have to in terms of a like-to-like replacement. While there is no doubt over his ability, the youngster is yet to play an ODI, and thrusting him directly into the World Cup would be a contentious call.

Additionally, Yuvraj's presence solves the doomed No. 4 issue which has been relentlessly plaguing India for years. With a stacked top three, Yuvraj as the bridge, and a firepower-loaded lower-middle order, India arguably boast the strongest batting unit with this one single hypothetical change.

#3 Zaheer Khan

Left-arm pacers have become a rare commodity in Indian cricket. While India have two names at present, both do not quite fit the billing, especially for a tournament such as the World Cup.

Arshdeep Singh has not been in the ODI setup for a while and is not in good form. On the other hand, Jaydev Unadkat has played only one ODI over the last 10 years. While the temptation to play a left-arm seamer is evident, India have to let go of it because of a lack of genuine options.

This is exactly where Zaheer Khan comes in. At the peak of his prowess, the left-arm seamer was India's best pace bowler and was exceptional on home soil, which is where the 2023 ODI World Cup will take place.

Zaheer was exceptional with both the new and old ball, got it to swing, and was an able candidate to bowl at the death as well. His addition to the current Indian bowling attack undoubtedly increases its potency as well as its versatility.

Would Team India win the 2023 World Cup with the addition of the aforementioned names in the squad? Let us know what you think.