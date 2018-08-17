Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Indian coaches who were more influential than Ravi Shastri

Kartik Bansal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
820   //    17 Aug 2018, 19:39 IST

Since 1990, Indian cricket has had a full-time coach for the team, marking an end to the previous policy of managers accompanying the team. Over the years, some of the greats of the game have embraced this position and taken up the hot seat of India's head coach.

Bishan Singh Bedi was the first person to be nominated as India's full-time head coach, but the veteran spinner couldn't hold on to his position for more than an year - mainly due to his outspoken behavior.

In all these years, India has been privileged to witness 13 men who have tried their luck with the team. But only a few of them have completed their full term as Indian coach.

The latest addition to the list sees Ravi Shastri at the helm of things. A man who was known for his charm during his heyday and later as a a very open-minded commentator who never held his words, Shastri doesn't care what people opine about him as long as the team does well under his guidance.

But at times, the former Indian player has been in the firing lane with some of the decisions by the team management, considering he is the protagonist along with the skipper. Many have questioned the influence he wields in the team, with suggestions abounding that he is merely a yes-man to Virat Kohli.

Here, we take a look at three former Indian coaches who had a greater impact in Indian cricket than Shastri seemingly does right now:

#3. Anil Kumble

Image result for kumble coach

Kumble is often regarded as the biggest match winner that the country has ever produced in its history of Test cricket. A veteran of 132 Tests and 271 ODIs, he held a special place in Indian cricket even before he opted to apply for the prestigious coaching job.

Considering his attitude in his playing days, there was no doubt that Kumble was going to inculcate a similar 'never say die attitude' in his players during his tenure as a coach, and to an extent he did.

No one can deny India's success during his coaching period, despite the unlikely exit that he had to face due to the reservations shown by the team towards his style of coaching. Under his leadership, India won a Test series in West Indies and were unbeaten at home and were ranked as the No. 1 Test side during 2016-17.

Kumble's last assignment with the team saw India failing in the ultimate hurdle, against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final.

Kumble's role in India's success at home can never be disregarded. That's particularly so since it came at such a crucial time - when Kohli was beginning to get into the groove of captaincy after MS Dhoni gradually started taking a back seat.

