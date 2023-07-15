3 Indian DC players who'd have been a great fit at Seattle Orcas

The inauguration edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) got underway on Friday, July 14, with the Texas Super Kings defeating the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the tournament opener.

In a first of a kind in the USA, the six-team competition is bound to excite the native cricket fans, who have been devoid of top-class cricketing action in the recent past.

Some of the biggest names in T20 cricket will be seen in action through the course of the three-week tournament.

While the Indian players haven't been allowed by the BCCI to participate in the foreign T20 leagues, the IPL owners have acquired the ownership of as many as four MLC franchises in the ongoing tournament.

The Seattle Orcas, one of the six teams in the tournament, is co-owned by the GMR group which also happens to be the owner of the Delhi Capitals (DC).

While the Orcas have acquired the services of some exceptional talents, it would have been great for the USA audience to see some of the best Indian players in action.

That said, let us have a look at three Indian players from the Delhi Capitals who would have been a great fit at the Seattle Orcas:

#1 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals.

Who would not want an enigmatic character like Rishabh Pant in their team? The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter didn't feature in the previous edition of the IPL but is the designated captain of DC.

He had to miss the IPL 2023 after surviving a horrible car accident late last year. Pant's flamboyant nature as a batter and his captaincy skills would have made him a vital addition to the Seattle Orcas squad.

Pant is a sensational striker of the ball but has a tendency to throw his wicket away at crucial junctures of a game. However, he is maturing into a sensible player despite having that aura about himself.

He has the ability to dismantle any bowling attack on his day. India would also be hoping that he gets fit before the ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has reinvented himself after joining Delhi Capitals.

Left-arm leg-spinners have been one of the rarest commodities in cricket and one cannot leave out Kuldeep Yadav from a T20 line-up.

Kuldeep had to toil hard after getting dropped from the national team but has fought his way back and improved into a much better bowler.

Kuldeep bagged 21 wickets for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 before enduring a relatively sedate season in 2023.

He was very economical in the previous edition and would have been a great fit for the Seattle Orcas team.

After getting dropped from the Indian side, Kuldeep worked on his pace which had been his nemesis in the past.

His speed has increased considerably over the last two years without the fizz and the turn going away.

Kuldeep in rhythm is always a handful against any top-class batting line-up and could have delighted the USA crowd.

#3 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw during an IPL knock against KKR.

Prithvi Shaw has fallen down the pecking order in the Indian team in recent times but when in form, he is a delight to the eyes.

Once a prime contender to take up the Indian opening spot across formats, Shaw hasn't been able to leave up to the expectations of late.

However given the talent and skill set he possesses, the right-handed batter could have been a vital cog for the Seattle Orcas.

One of the sweetest timers of the ball, Shaw has a sense of audacity in his batting which reflects in some of the shots which he executes with effortless ease.

His fitness issues have been a topic of discussion but there is no question about Shaw's talent and stroke-making abilities.