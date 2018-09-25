Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Indian players who may have cemented a place in the World Cup squad with their Asia Cup performances

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
318   //    25 Sep 2018, 19:43 IST

Ku
Kuldeep has been in sublime form recently

In spite of being the non-favorites before the start of the tournament, the Rohit Sharma led team India has been unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2018 so far.

They started on a slightly down note against Hong Kong in the first match, yet made a strong comeback in the later matches.

From openers' heroics to appreciable bowling efforts, India seems all set to take away one more Asia Cup title, given they maintain this run in the remaining matches.

With the ICC 50-over World Cup scheduled next year, all the teams are preparing to set the best possible squad for this mega event. India would be one of the most-looked teams in the tourney, owing to the level of cricket they have been playing recently.

At the same time, it becomes tough for BCCI to pick the best among countless domestic, international performers as India is one of the top cricket playing nations in the world.

Taking the importance of Asia Cup in consideration, the event was a chance for many players to prove themselves and cement their place for the World Cup. So far, few of the players have successfully owned this opportunity and probably sealed the spot for the event.

In this article, we bring you three of those players:

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan replied taunts in style by scoring two hundred's in the Asia Cup so far

The left-handed Delhi opener, Shikhar Dhawan was questioned for his downcast show in England as he struggled throughout the tour. He couldn't justify in place in either of the formats.

However, Dhawan replied taunts in style by scoring two hundred's in the Asia Cup so far. He started the tour with a big century against Hong Kong, followed by few 40-run cameos and a match-winning 114 run-knock in the last match versus Pakistan.

The 32-year-old averages 47 in ODI cricket and is less than 200 runs away from the 5000-run milestone. He also strikes at 94, which proves his importance at the top for India.

Dhawan's inclusion in World Cup squad was highly alarming before the start of Asia Cup, yet the batting display he showed in the tourney is good enough to find him a place in the event.

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
