3 Indian players whose inclusion might be risky in the World Cup squad

India will look to erase the memories of their title defence in 2015 and look to win the World Cup in England next year. However, the selectors may still be in confusion regarding the balance of the squad. Although the ODI series against West Indies might clear a lot of confusions, the selectors might still have to take some hard decisions while selecting the World Cup squad. These hard decisions might include risks by selecting a few players to the World Cup squad.

In this slideshow, we will analyze as to why including these players in the World Cup squad would be risky for the Indian team.

#1 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav's injury troubles are a cause of concern

Considering Kedar's constant injury troubles, it might be risky for the team management to include him in the World Cup squad. Although Kedar has got very few opportunities to impress with the bat in recent times, he has made a place for himself in the squad largely due to his bowling exploits.

His unorthodox bowling style has often broken crucial partnerships and resulted wickets in a heap. His contribution in the home series against New Zealand and the recently concluded Asia Cup has been immense. Kedar Jadhav played the first match of IPL 2018 before he was ruled out of the tournaments due to an injury.

He then made a comeback to the Asia Cup squad and injured himself after helping India win the trophy in the final. With Hardik Pandya also injury-prone, it would be difficult to have both of them in the team. Kedar is also a liability in the field and is slow in running between the wickets.

With India testing Rishabh Pant for the finisher's role in the Windies series, Kedar's position in the team could also be threatened.

1 / 3 NEXT