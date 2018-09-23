Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Indian players who can become the next MS Dhoni

Vijay Raman
Top 5 / Top 10
795   //    23 Sep 2018, 19:00 IST

Australia v India - Game 5
Who will replace this legendary cricketer in the national side?

Over the years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has had to perform multiple roles in the Indian team. He has played the role of the captain, wicketkeeper, and most importantly, a deadly finisher who has rescued India many a time. Any team will be blessed to have a player with half of the abilities that MSD has and India has been lucky to have the man from Ranchi.

Dhoni might have resigned as captain of the national team but continues to be a leader who helps his captain in setting fields, talks to the bowlers about the lines they need to bowl and guides young batsmen in the middle. The experience that Dhoni brings to the Indian unit is invaluable.

He is in the twilight of his playing career, though. It is likely that the wicket-keeper batsman will call it quits after the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. Sure, there are can never be another 'Captain Cool' but one can learn from the career of Dhoni and try to replicate his approach to the game.

We will see in this slideshow, the players who can become the next Dhoni:

#3 Ishan Kishan

Semi Final 1 - ICC Under 19 World Cup
The left-hander is the current captain of Jharkhand in Ranji Cricket

Just like his idol, Ishan Kishan is from the state of Bihar and is the current captain of the Jharkhand team in the Ranji trophy. He is an attacking top-order batsman and led the Indian Cricket Team at the Under-19 World Cup in 2016.

He is being considered as the one for the future and was bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 6.2 crore at the IPL auctions in 2018. He repaid the faith bestowed by the franchise in him whenever he got to play for them, providing several blistering starts at the top of the order with Surya Kumar Yadav.

Kishan, along with Rishabh Pant, are the potential heirs to Dhoni's throne, as they have the same kind of attacking stroke-making and a fearless approach to batting.

Vijay Raman
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
