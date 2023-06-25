3 reasons why Sikandar Raza is the best all-rounder in white-ball cricket at present

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza has undoubtedly been the standout Player of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, leading the hosts to an unbeaten record after three games.

The 37-year-old has starred with bat and ball, leading Zimbabwe's qualification to the Super Six stages and taking the side a step closer to the main tournament later this year.

Raza has been in sublime form over the past couple of years, earning nominations for the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and the ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year award in 2022.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



He was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance!



#WorldCupQualifier #Zimbabwe #WestIndies Sikandar Raza works his magic as Zimbabwe secures a victory over West Indies!He was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance! Sikandar Raza works his magic as Zimbabwe secures a victory over West Indies! 🔥He was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance! 👏#WorldCupQualifier #Zimbabwe #WestIndies https://t.co/5B0BX60vV2

With close to 4,000 runs and 82 wickets in his ODI career at a batting average of 37.46 and over 1,000 runs with 38 wickets in his 66-match T20I career, Raza is one of the best white-ball players Zimbabwe has ever produced.

As he takes Zimbabwe a step closer to World Cup qualification, let us look at three reasons why Sikandar Raza is the best all-rounder in white-ball cricket.

# 1. Incredible ODI and T20 numbers since 2022

Raza has been in incredible form in white-ball cricket this year for Zimbabwe and his various franchises in T20 leagues around the globe. He averages 34.4 with the bat at a strike rate of 147.70 in 28 T20 matches and 55.60 at a strike rate of 126.60 in ODIs in 2023. The star all-rounder has also been incisive with the ball, picking up 14 wickets in 24 T20s and 12 scalps in nine ODIs.

Raza is also the only cricketer to average above 50 with the bat and boasts a bowling average of less than 30 in ODIs this year. Raza's consistency with bat and ball is confirmed by his presence in the top-eight of the ODI and T20I rankings for all-rounders.

The middle-order batter also had a memorable last year, averaging 35 at a strike rate of 151 and picking up 25 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.13 in T20Is.

He also scored the fourth-most ODI centuries in run chases in a calendar year (2022) behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Sikandar Raza's awards in Int'l cricket since 2022:



•Most MOM awards (11).

•3 MOM in T20 WC Qualifier 2022.

•3 MOM in T20 WC 2022.

•2 MOM in this Qualifiers.

•Most MOM in a single year in T20I (7).

•MOM vs PAK in T20 WC.

•MOS vs BAN.

•Most MOM in Qualifier 2022 & 2023. Sikandar Raza's awards in Int'l cricket since 2022:•Most MOM awards (11).•3 MOM in T20 WC Qualifier 2022.•3 MOM in T20 WC 2022.•2 MOM in this Qualifiers.•Most MOM in a single year in T20I (7).•MOM vs PAK in T20 WC.•MOS vs BAN.•Most MOM in Qualifier 2022 & 2023. https://t.co/2IEXwiNODW

At the start of 2023, Raza played a vital role in helping the Lahore Qalandars win the PSL title, scoring 223 runs at a healthy average of 32 at an extraordinary strike rate of 180.

Despite batting in the middle order, Raza has averaged close to 50 with the bat over the last three years in ODIs and also grabbed 21 wickets during that span.

# 2. Match-winning performances with bat and ball

Sikandar Raza has been among the select few cricketers who put in consistent match-winning performances with bat and ball in white-ball cricket.

In the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers, the 37-year-old became only the second active cricketer, along with Shakib Al Hasan, to score a century and pick up four wickets in a match.

Raza picked up 4/55 against the Netherlands and followed his bowling heroics with a scintillating 54-ball 102, the fastest century by a Zimbabwe player, to help the side chase down a stiff target of 316 with over nine overs to spare.

The 37-year-old has the joint-most Player of the Match awards among full members, with four in ODIs since 2022.

Raza's impact on winning performances is evident from the fact that he averages 77 with the bat and an equally impressive 23 with the ball in Zimbabwe's six wins this year.

# 3. Sensational performances in ICC events

The true greats in any sport are often judged by their ability to perform in the most important tournaments. Sikandar Raza has been among the best performers in the last three ICC events, including the ongoing 50-over World Cup qualifiers.

The Zimbabwean was the second-leading run-scorer in the 2022 T20 World Cup qualifiers, with 228 runs in five games at an average of 57. Raza's exploits helped Zimbabwe qualify for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

In the showpiece event, Raza continued his scintillating form, scoring 136 runs in three matches of the first round at a strike rate of 172. He also picked up five wickets, including 3/19 against the West Indies, to help Zimbabwe qualify for the Super 12s.

Overall, Raza finished with 219 runs in eight matches at an excellent strike rate of 148 and bagged ten wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The 37-year-old all-rounder has carried his excellent form in white-ball cricket to the ongoing ODI World Cup qualifiers, winning back-to-back Player of the Match awards in the hosts' last two wins against the Netherlands and the West Indies.

Raza is averaging an outlandish 170 with the bat at a strike rate of 151.78 to go with six wickets at an average of 22.50 with the ball.

Poll : 0 votes