3 reasons why bringing back Jadeja is a masterstroke

Jadeja is back

One of the biggest positives to come out of the series defeat against England is the batting form of Ravindra Jadeja.

He along with his fellow spinner Ashwin has been out of the ODI setup for a while now but the selectors have recalled Jadeja to the team following an injury to Hardik Pandya in this ongoing Asia Cup.

Once upon a time, he was the world's best bowler going as high as being ranked No.1 in the limited overs format of the game but slowly faded away with the emergence of the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzuvendra Chahal in the Indian side though he remained an integral part of the Test team.

Here are three reasons why his recall to the Indian ODI team is the correct decision.

#3 Jadeja's Recent Resurgence

A Much improved player

The last test match against England could be a career resurgence of sorts for Jadeja. His batting has improved significantly and his temperament in the difficult conditions of England was admirable. His performance in that particular game might have earned him a recall to the ODI team.

In his comeback match against Bangladesh, he shined with the ball to restrict them to a below-par total on what looked like a very good batting surface at Dubai. Some more performances like this can help him in securing a spot in the World Cup squad.

#2 Inconsistent middle order

Top order reliance is too much

With Hardik Pandya injured and not in the best of forms with the bat at the moment, Jadeja can fill the void left behind by him as a fifth specialist bowler and a more than a decent lower batsman.

He has played a crucial role in the past and with his experience in big match situations, he can prove a useful addition to the team in crunch moments.

