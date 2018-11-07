3 Reasons why India can win the ICC World Cup 2019, and 3 reasons why they cannot

Kamal Haasan

Can the current team under Virat Kohli go all the way and replicate the feat of the 2011 team?

The ICC World Cup is the biggest cricketing event in the sport, and the next World Cup is less than a year away. India will start as one of the favorites to take the trophy home this time around.

But while Virat Kohli's men have been more consistent than most teams when it comes to the limited overs format, they still have major chinks in their armor that they need to sort out if they need to go all the way.

ICC events generally bring out the best from Team India, and recent history supports that. An inexperienced and relatively weak Indian side went on to win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and reach the semifinal stage of the ICC WC 2015.

There are reasons to support India's claim to winning the ICC extravaganza, and also some reasons why it seems like they cannot pull this one off.

Here's a look at all those reasons:

Reason #3 why India can win - Best top 3 that anyone can ask for

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - the best batsmen in the world

India is a country known for producing world-class batsman time and again. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have joined the long list of great batsmen produced by India.

Kohli has been the mainstay of this Indian set-up for a long time now. The Indian captain is unarguably the best batsman in the world right now, and will look to win the winner's medal for a second time.

Openers are key to any team's results, and Dhawan and Rohit form the best pair at the top that any team could have asked for. Dhawan is particularly known for his exploits in major tournaments. The southpaw was the leading run-scorer in the 2013 Champions Trophy, and also in the recently concluded Asia Cup. India will once again be looking at Dhawan to get the job done.

The Hitman from Mumbai, on the other hand, has been a very reliable commodity ever since his promotion to the top of the order. The added responsibility of vice-captaincy has helped him improve as a batsman even further.

Rohit is the only one with more than one ODI double hundred, and with short boundaries in England, he will be looking to add one more feather to his cap.

