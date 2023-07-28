3 records that were broken during India's win in the first ODI vs WI

Rohit Sharma-led Team India beat West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI on Thursday, July 27, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. With this win, India have taken an early lead of 1-0 in the three-match series.

West Indies were given the opportunity to bat first but were quickly dismissed for 114 runs in just 23 overs. In comparison to the visitors' effective bowlers, their batting unit utterly collapsed.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) shone. Only the West Indies captain Shai Hope (43) battled for a while but the right-hander also gave away his wicket in the end.

Sportskeeda



India begin their World Cup preparations with a win and are 1-0 up in the series



India stumbled in the middle with the loss of a few quick wickets, but the target never looked too tough for the visitors. India begin their World Cup preparations with a win and are 1-0 up in the series

In order to give a few players some game time, India then changed their batting order. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were consequently demoted in the pecking order.

The batting performances of Shubman Gill (7), Suryakumar Yadav (19), Hardik Pandya (5), and Shardul Thakur (1) were underwhelming. Ishan Kishan (52), however, solidified his case as he struck a well-made half-century.

India found themselves at 97/5 in the chase, which forced Rohit Sharma to come to the crease. Jadeja (16*) and Rohit (12*) finished the chase without any further hiccups in 22.5 overs.

The lop-sided game in Barbados also saw some records get tumbled. Here are three of the top records that were broken in the recently concluded first ODI between the West Indies and India.

#3 India's biggest ODI win against the West Indies away from home (by balls left)

The two captains shaking hands after the game [Getty Images]

The first innings total of 114 runs was never going to be enough for the hosts. However, they put up a great fight by inflicting some blows throughout their bowling.

Having said that, the Indian batters also attacked from the get-go and swiftly went past the target in 22.5 overs. India won the game with 163 balls remaining - their largest victory against the West Indies in ODIs away from home (by balls left).

The previous best for India in the West Indies was way back in 1997 when India defeated the Men in Maroon with 101 balls remaining in Port of Spain.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja is now India's highest wicket-taker against the West Indies in ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets vs WI [Getty Images]

Ravindra Jadeja, who extracted enough bounce and turn off the deck, made the West Indian batters dance on their feet. He ended the stay of three hard-hitting batters - Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, and Romario Shepherd.

With this, Jadeja took his overall ODI wickets tally against the West Indies to 44, thus becoming India's highest wicket-taker against the West Indies in ODIs. The left-arm spinner surpassed Kapil Dev on the list, who took 43 wickets during his career against them.

#1 West Indies record their second-lowest ODI total vs India

West Indies Cricket Team is enduring a tough phase at the moment [Getty Images]

Nothing has gone right for the West Indies, especially in ODI cricket off late. The Caribbean unit failed to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023, which is going to be held in India later this year.

Playing their first ODI after their humbling exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, the West Indies have now recorded their second-lowest score against India in ODI history.

The Shai Hope-led unit could only muster 114 runs on the board, with only two of their batters registering individual scores of 20+.

The hosts now face a formidable challenge to recuperate against an Indian team that appears to be miles ahead of them.