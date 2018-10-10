3 rules in cricket that you might not be aware of

JLT One Day Cup Final - VIC v TAS

Cricket is undoubtedly the most popular sport in India. Like every other sport, cricket too has its own share of rules and regulations. Although being a popular sport, most people are aware of the basic rules of the game, there are certain rules which people are unaware of. This is because such rules may not be needed in every other game of cricket.

Although most of the rules of the game are reasonable and make sense to the average viewer, there are a few rules which may not make sense, the first time one comes to know about them.

Here is an attempt to bring to you a few such rules.

#3. A game of cricket can be played without the bails

Afghanistan -West Indies encounter being played without bails

A game of cricket can be played without the bails under exceptional circumstances. The laws of the game have a provision for that. The law was put to use last year in a game in which Afghanistan fought it out against the West Indies. During the match, the winds were so swift that the bails were falling off at regular intervals and causing an interruption in the flow of the game.

It was then that both the umpires and captains of both the teams came down to the decision that the match will be played without the bails.

