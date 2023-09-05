3 other spinners who could’ve been picked in India's squad for 2023 World Cup ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

India's squad for 2023 World Cup came out earlier today. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma announced the 15-man squad at a press conference in Kandy. There were no major surprises in the squad as 15 out of the 17 players from the Asia Cup squad made the cut to the team.

Uncapped ODI batter Tilak Varma and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna were the unlucky players to miss out on a place in India's squad for 2023 World Cup. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who was present in the list of reserves for Asia Cup 2023, has missed the ticket to the World Cup as well. Here is India's squad for 2023 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will take place in India only. The pitch at Indian stadiums generally help the spinners, which is why it would have been better had one of the following three spin bowlers would have been picked in the squad along with Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal surprisingly missed out on a place in India's squad for 2023 World Cup

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was a part of the Indian squad that participated in the previous 50-over World Cup. Chahal formed a solid partnership with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department and helped India top the points table.

Despite performing decently with the ball, Chahal has been left out of India's squad for the 2023 World Cup. It looks like the selectors have focused more on batting depth rather than variety in spin bowling. Hence, they have picked two left-arm spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was a member of the Indian squad that lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil. Ashwin even represented the Men in Blue in the mega event of 2015, but he did not make it to the World Cup squads in 2019 and 2023.

Ashwin has a ton of experience under his belt. He is one of the smartest cricketers of this generation. Plus, he has played some important knocks with the bat as well. It would have been great had the selectors picked one right-arm off-spinner in the squad.

#3 Washington Sundar

Speaking of right-arm off-spin bowlers, another option available with the selectors was Washington Sundar. He was India's top-ranked bowler in T20I cricket at one point. Sundar also has a decent record in the 50-over format, but it seems like the team management has ignored him due to his fitness issues.

The Tamil Nadu-based all-rounder has missed quite a few matches in the last two years due to injury. He has worked hard on his fitness of late, but the selectors have preferred Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel over him as the two spin-bowling all-rounders of the squad.