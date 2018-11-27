3 things ICC should do to make cricket more popular

They cannot make cricket a global sport by having only 10 teams in a World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is the chief governing body of the sport of the cricket and regulates all the cricketing events all around the world. 12 countries namely India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Afghanistan, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand and Zimbabwe have been successful in obtaining the test status. The board also has 37 Associate Members and 56 Affiliate Members.

The sport of cricket is played in three formats currently - Test Cricket (the 5-day format), One-Day International Game (8-9 hours long) and the T20 format (3 hours long). The T20 format has gained popularity over the years and a number of countries worldwide have started playing the T20 format at the international level. Teams like Nepal, Oman, PNG and Hong Kong are progressing in the shortest format of the game.

However, for cricket to be called a global sport, the ICC needs to give more countries a chance and take cricket to unexplored areas. Here are the 3 ways how ICC can make the game more popular -

#1 Have the Highlights Cricket Matches on YouTube or Facebook Watch

YouTube and Facebook are two of the most popular streaming websites in the world

The key reason why we are not seeing the development of cricket teams from the United States of America, Canada, France, Germany or any other developed nation of the world is that they have limited access to cricket matches. The matches of the Indian cricket team or the IPL matches are not put on YouTube for free access. I am not criticizing the broadcasters' policy since they are paying tons of money to acquire the rights but in order to develop the game, more matches must be available on the internet.

Perhaps, the ICC can have the matches of the WT20 or the WT20 qualifiers on YouTube or Facebook Watch to at least give some lessons on how to play cricket to the upcoming teams.

